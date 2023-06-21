Titanic sub: Rescuers hopeful that underwater ‘banging’ noises are ‘signs of life’

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

Rescuers continuing to search for the craft that went missing during a voyage to the Titanic wreckage on Sunday are hopeful that new underwater noises are “signs of life”.

In a statement on Twitter, the US Coast Guard said: "Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue.

"Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans."

The five people inside the submersible have until approximately 11am on Thursday (BST) before their emergency oxygen runs out, Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard has said.

The Explorers Club, which two of the people on board are members of, shared an upbeat message on Wednesday morning.

President Richard Garriot de Cayeux said in a statement: “There is cause for hope, that based on data from the field, we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.

“They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy… We believe they are doing everything possible with all the resources they have.”

Mr Garriot de Cayeux said they are ready to provide the UK-based Magellan’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that is certified to travel as deep as 6,000 metres.

An internal email from the Explorers Club president reads: "It is being reported that at 2 a.m. local time on site that sonar detected potential ‘tapping sounds’ at the location, implying crew may be alive and signaling.”

The Boston Coast Guard, which is leading the search effort, hasn't yet commented on the nature of the sounds.

Meanwhile, US media outle Rolling Stone reported an internal US government memo said “banging” was detected by Canadian search aircraft in 30-minute intervals on Wednesday.

British billionaire and famous explorer Hamish Harding is among the five people trapped on the submarine, alongside Pakistani-British business advisor Shahzada Dawood and his son, who also reside in the UK.

Search continues for Titanic tourist submarine missing in Atlantic with five people aboard

It is understood the King is being kept informed of the search efforts, as Shahzada Dawood is a long-time supporter of The Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, both of which are charities founded by Charles.

French veteran pilot and diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and chief executive and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush are also on the vessel, according to reports.

Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.

CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, which owns the submersible, Stockton Rush, is also on board.