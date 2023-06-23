Titanic submersible: Scathing reports revealed major safety concerns over doomed vessel

Safety concerns about the Titan submersible that imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean with five people on board have been revealed in a number of scathing reports.

Before boarding OceanGate subs, travellers were warned in a contract that “it has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, disability, motion trauma, or death”.

The disclaimer is part of a long list of concerns regarding the company’s safety record. A lawsuit and a letter from industry leaders pointed to potential issues with the Titan.

In 2018, the company fired David Lochridge, OceanGate’s director of marine operations.

They claimed he breached his contract and shared confidential information about its designs with two individuals as well as with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

However, Mr Lochridge alleged in a wrongful termination suit obtained by The New Republic that he was fired for blowing the whistle about safety issues.

According to the suit, Mr Lochridge delivered highly critical updates regarding the ship’s quality control to senior management and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pointing to alleged issues such as “visible flaws” in the ship’s carbon fibre hull, “prevalent flaws” in a scale model, flammable materials onboard, a viewing window not rated for the Titanic’s depth, and key safety documents that were not shared with him.

“Now is the time to properly address items that may pose a safety risk to personnel,” he allegedly said at one point.

“Verbal communication of the key items I have addressed in my attached document have been dismissed on several occasions, so I feel now I must make this report so there is an official record in place.”

The official allegedly pushed for further testing and for outside evaluators like the American Bureau of Shipping to inspect and certify the submarine.

He claimed, according to filings obtained by the magazine, that he was fired when he said he wouldn’t authorise manned testing of the sub without scans of the craft’s hull. In 2018, leaders in the submarine industry wrote a letter from the Marine Technology Society to the company warning of “catastrophic” issues with the Titan’s development.

Three dozen signatories including executives, oceanographers, and explorers expressed “unanimous concern”, particularly with the company’s decision not to seek outside evaluation and testing.

In a 2019 blog post, the company defended its decision not to have its sub “classed” by an outside evaluator. “The vast majority of marine (and aviation) accidents are a result of operator error, not mechanical failure,” it reads. “As a result, simply focusing on classing the vessel does not address the operational risks.”

In 2020, the CEO told GeekWire the hull of the submarine was showing signs of “cyclic fatigue”, one of the same technical issues Mr Lochridge allegedly warned about, as the company continued to test the craft, including with a 4,000m deep dive in the Bahamas. As a result, the company temporarily downgraded the Titanic submarine’s hull depth rating to 3,000m, 1,000 less than the Titanic’s depth, according to TechCrunch.