Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly hire divorce lawyers

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that they spoke to multiple sources who claimed that both Brady and Bündchen have retained divorce lawyers. One of these sources discussed an alleged fight that the couple had about Brady un-retiring from the NFL earlier this year and claimed that the “argument” hurt their relationship.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” the source said.

The publication also made claims about the model and quarterback’s joint finances, with the source explaining: “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Another source claimed that some of the assets that Brady and Bündchen have to divide include a $26 million dollar property portfolio.

If the couple, who have been married since 2009, do separate, they will likely share joint custody of their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, as Page Six also noted.

Brady’s 13-year-long marriage to Bündchen first made headlines at the beginning of September, when the publication reported that she was upset about Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. The football star announced his supposed retirement in February.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told the newspaper. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Two weeks later, Bündchen’s interview with Elle was released where she told the magazine she was now focused on her own goals after retiring from her career to for her husband and children.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy.”

Bündchen also addressed her concerns about Brady’s decision to return to football, adding: “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them].”

Last week, Bündchen was notably absent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home game. Her children attended Brady’s match with his mother Galynn Patricia Brady and his sisters, according to People. After the game, a source told the publication that the model has continued “to be dedicated to her kids” and was “working on personal projects”.