Tributes paid after Co Tyrone dad dies in Canada

Tributes have been paid to a Co Tyrone father-of-two who passed away in Canada on Sunday.

Johnny Hughes from Coalisland passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Palliative near Toronto.

Mr Hughes had been in Canada with his young family working for Co Tyrone engineering firm McCloskey International.

He leaves behind his fiancee Danyell and children Jack and Grace.

Mr Hughes is also survived by his parents Pat and Liz and brothers and sisters Jackie, Sharon, Niamh, Joanne, Paul and Paddy.

News of his passing was met with an outpouring of grief online.

One tribute described him as "a great character" while another said "he lit up any room".

Mr Hughes was a former player for local GAA club Clonoe O'Rahillys.

A spokesperson said that the club learned of Mr Hughes death with "profound sadness" and offered condolences to his family and friends.

Local tourism organisation 'Visit Magherafelt' said that Mr Hughes "was an absolute gentleman and will be missed".

Cookstown Kickboxing Club said that Mr Hughes' passing was "such sad news".

Anyone wishing to pay their respects had been asked to donate to ALS Canada which supports people with Motor Neurone Disease.

Mr Hughes is set to be laid to rest in Canada on Thursday.