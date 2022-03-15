Tributes paid to Irish journalist killed after vehicle hit by Russian fire outside Kyiv

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “deeply disturbed and saddened” by the killing of Pierre Zakrzewski

EDITORS NOTE: We are advised that video-grabs should not be used by daily papers later than 48 hours after the broadcast of the programme, without consent of the copyright holder Screen grab taken from Fox News of Pierre Zakrzewski (right) who was killed while reporting in Ukraine. Issue date: Tuesday March 15, 2022. PA Photo. Veteran photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed on Monday in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck, the broadcaster announced. British journalist Benjamin Hall, who was working for Fox News and was with Mr Zakrzewski, remains in hospital in Ukraine. See PA story POLITICS MEDIA Ukraine Fox . Photo credit should read: FOX News/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Tributes have been paid to an Irish cameraman who was killed while working for Fox News in Ukraine.

Pierre Kakrzewski (55) died after a vehicle he was travelling in was allegedly hit by Russian fire.

He was a past pupil of Saint Conleth’s College in Dublin 4 and has reported extensively from conflict zones, including Afghanistan and Syria.

In a statement this evening, his former school said they learned of his death with “great sadness”, adding that Mr Zakrzewski was in the class of 1984.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the school said.

Mr Zakrzewski’s parents are originally from Poland and France but moved to Dublin where they raised six children.

Fox News said he had been reporting from Ukraine since February.

A Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, died in the same incident while American broadcaster Benjamin Hall was seriously wounded.

An advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko blamed artillery shelling by Russian forces for the deaths of the two journalists.

President Michael D Higgins has tonight offered his sympathy to Mr Zakrzewski’s family.

"The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including journalists, must be brought to an end,” he said.

Speaking in Washington, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described himself as “deeply disturbed and saddened” by the killings.

"My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists. We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine,” Mr Martin said.

In a statement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.

“Pierre was with Benjamin Hall newsgathering when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us.

"His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February.

"His talents were fast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field - from photographer to engineer to editor to producer - and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.

“He was profoundly committed to telling the store and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular - everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife Michelle and family - please keep them all in your prayers.

"And please continue to pray for Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalised in Ukraine. We will continue to be in touch with any further updates as needed. “

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was “deeply saddened” by Mr Zakrzewski’s killing and officials from his department are “in touch with his family and providing consular assistance”.

“The killing of all citizens through this reckless war is deplorable, and I also wish to strongly condemn the targeting of journalists who have been working bravely to shine a light on the plight of Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities,” Mr Coveney said.

“Ireland once again calls on Russia to bring an end to this war and we stand ready to support any initiative which can deliver peace. We will continue to demand accountability for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said on Monday that Mr Hall was in a serious condition.

He said they probably “came under mortar or artillery fire” from Russian troops whilst moving towards the city of Irpin, 12 miles north-west of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova confirmed that a Western journalist was being cared for by Ukrainian doctors.

The 39-year-old is listed as Fox News’ US state department correspondent.

The State Department Correspondents’ Association issued a statement, saying it was “horrified” to learn that Mr Hall had been injured.

“We know Ben for his warmth, good humour and utmost professionalism. We wish Ben a quick recovery,” said president of the association, Shaun Tandon.

Mr Hall joined Fox News in 2015 and has contributed to its foreign affairs coverage, including from the frontline of several wars.

A dual US-UK citizen, he completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in London.

Another US journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed on Sunday in Irpin. Two other journalists were injured.