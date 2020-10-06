Tributes to Armagh nurse Margaret O'Neill after New York seaplane crash death

Emergency services at the scene of the plane crash in Whitestone, New York

Tributes have been paid to a Co Armagh woman who died in a plane crash in New York at the weekend.

Nurse Margaret (Maggie) O'Neill (61) was one of two passengers in a Cessna 182 Skylane seaplane piloted by restaurateur Joe Oppedisano (61) that ploughed into a concrete pier near Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

The plane was badly broken up, and nearby jet skiers helped to pull the injured from the wreckage.

According to the New York Daily News, her partner of 20 years Jose Urena (66), a skyscraper crane mechanic, was badly injured along with Mr Oppedisano.

Both men are being treated in hospital.

A family notice said that Ms O'Neill (nee McGinley) was a loving mother to Brendan and Christopher and partner of Jose.

Paying tribute to Ms O'Neill, her partner's brother-in-law Alberto Vargas said: "We are very sad and heartbroken that she is gone."

He said Mr Urena had surgery on an injured ankle and will need a follow-up operation.

"He has spine and lung complications and his chin also got pretty banged up," Mr Vargas explained.

"The doctor told him he was very lucky to have survived.

"We're relieved that he's okay."

Tragedy: Maggie O’Neill

It's reported that the trio had been returning from a lunch trip to Maine when the tragedy occurred.

Reacting to the news, one woman from Co Armagh commented on Twitter: "Rest in Peace Maggie, you have left a heartbroken family here in Ireland."

A work colleague of Ms O'Neill added: "Wow this hurts.

"I worked with the passenger that passed, she was the most pleasant person to be around."

Mr Oppedisano and Mr Urena own two planes together, with the former having built a hangar at his mansion near the crash site.

In a news conference Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro commented: "Witnesses said that the plane was travelling rather fast along the water, skipped twice and hit the pier."

He said that the single-engined aircraft, which can accommodate four, was left "broken in pieces".

The New York Times reported that jet skiers who witnessed the crash helped to rescue the two men on board, while Ms O'Neill was removed by Fire Department personnel.

A witness at the scene, John Polito, told NBC news: "I heard a big roar like a tractor-trailer was coming down the block at full speed and they hit something. Jet skiers were at the scene first, they jumped in, took two people out... it was a bad scene, a bad situation."

Neighbour Dorene Finnegan said the pilot is well-known in the area.

"He takes his plane out all the time, he's always flying it so it's a little shocking to hear something happened."

One of the jet skiers who helped the passengers out of the plane, Jarrett Schupak, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

In a post on the pilot's restaurant page, his daughter Tina Maria said: "Yesterday was a tragic day. My family and I would like to thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. It is impossible to reach back to you all individually but know your messages have been heard. At this time we ask for everyone to please respect our privacy and keep the victims of this accident and my father in your prayers."