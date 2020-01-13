Tributes to Northern Ireland woman who died in US

A young Co Antrim woman who died in the United States last month has been described as "a ray of sunshine " ahead of her funeral this week.

Arizona Ward Dobbs (24) was born in Ballymoney and was living in the Scituate area of Rhode Island before passing away in hospital on December 22.

Her funeral will be held tomorrow at Garvagh Presbyterian Church at 1pm before proceeding to the adjoining cemetery.

A family notice said she was the loving daughter of Audrey Ward Dobbs and South Africa-born father Robert van de Paauw.

Her grandmother Doreen Dobbs and aunt Jacqueline Ward Dobbs are from Greenisland, Co Antrim.

Having graduated from Putnam High School in 2014, she was in the process of becoming an assistant manager at a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in Scituate.

The notice added: "Arizona enjoyed putting smiles on everyone's face. Being around her was nothing but laughter. She loved working at her job, you would see (with) her it would be nothing but dedication, love, and hard work.

"She loved life and wanted everyone to be happy. Arizona built some wonderful relationships over her short life and anyone that knew her will forever have a whole in their heart.

"She is a ray of sunshine and will always be remembered by her beautiful Irish accent and the love she carried."