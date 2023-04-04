Trump leaves NYC home ahead of arraignment in criminal probe

Donald Trump has departed Trump Tower ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Mr Trump, who pumped his fist to supporters, was believed to be headed to a Manhattan court, where he was due to surrender to authorities — a remarkable reckoning after years of investigations and an extraordinary moment in US history.

He is expected to be fingerprinted and processed, and his mug shot may be taken.

The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Mr Trump learns for the first time the charges against him.

Mr Trump will plead not guilty, according to his lawyers, and is expected to enter the plea himself, as is standard in the court.

Judge Merchan has ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

Mr Trump, who was impeached twice by the US House but was never convicted in the US Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges.