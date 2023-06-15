Trump probably going to prison, says former US envoy to Northern Ireland

Ex-allies turn on their one-time boss as legal challenges pile up and his inner circle shrinks

Former US President Donald Trump speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff and the former US envoy to Northern Ireland have said the chances of jail time are “pretty high” for the former president.

Mick Mulvaney believes there is a “fairly high” chance Mr could be find himself behind bars.

John Kelly, another former chief of staff, panned a short address given by his former boss as nothing more than panicked bluster in response to two criminal indictments.

Mr Kelly spoke to The Washington Post after the ex-president appeared at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, in front of a crowd of $1,000-a-head attendees gathered hastily to hear his post-arraignment remarks.

He chalked up the former president’s threats to go after Joe Biden and his family as little more than a tantrum.

“He’s scared s***less,” said Mr Kelly. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this.

“For the first time, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, ‘I’m not going to pay you. Take me to court’. He’s never been held accountable before.”

It was a comment that was simultaneously unsurprising yet notable due to the credence it lends to the idea that Trump’s inner circle of advisers has done nothing but shrink since he took office in 2017 and left unceremoniously four years later.

In particular, Trump is reported to have frozen out all but those who agree most closely with his strategy and tactics, leaving behind even previously close aides like son-in-law Jared Kushner as he becomes further ensnared in legal entanglements.

Mr Kelly was long seen as one of the president’s cool-headed influences in the White House, often clashing with more fervent true believers in the administration, such as Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller.

His bust-ups with the former led to Mr Bannon departing the White House before the end of Trump’s first year in office.

Mr Kelly eventually left too, replaced by Mr Mulvaney and Mark Meadows, who fed the president’s ego and enabled his most controversial actions, including his refusal to accept his election defeat to Mr Biden.

Mr Mulvaney, who went on to become the US special envoy for Northern Ireland, told GB News: “They have him with significant evidence, it looks like, as to obstruction. So I think the chances of a guilty verdict are fairly high and the chances of real jail time are pretty high.”

He went on to explain that had Trump turned over classified documents when he found them, like Mr Biden and Mike Pence did, he likely would not be in the amount of trouble he is now.

Mr Meadows was recently reported to be cooperating with federal investigators in two probes examining his former boss’s undertakings as part of an immunity deal: One into the January 6 attack, and another dealing with presidential records and classified material taken from the White House.

Mr Kelly is one of many former Trump White House staffers who have denounced their former boss since leaving his service. In 2020, Mr Kelly was reported by CNN to have described then-President Trump as one of the most dishonest people he had ever known.

“The depth of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life,” Mr Kelly has told close friends, according to the news outlet.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of presidential records, including classified documents reportedly related to US defence and the military.

He also faces 32-count indictment in New York, a result of a 2016 hush money scheme involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

Though Trump has maintained his innocence, and accused President Biden of organising the investigation and charges, it seems some of his allies are not buying it.

Former attorney general Bill Barr, who defended Trump when he was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney in April, called the ex-president “toast” after reading the indictment.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Mr Barr said Trump was not a victim and was responsible for his actions.

He added: “I’ve been at his side defending against them when he is a victim.

“But this is much different. He’s not a victim here.”