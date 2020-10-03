Trump 'very well' says doctor despite conflicting reports

The president was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday.

US President Donald Trump is doing "very well" after spending a night at a military hospital, his physician Dr Sean Conley has said.

Trump's doctors have said they are extremely happy with the president's progress since he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

His medical team were speaking from outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where Trump is expected to spend "a few days", according to the White House.

Mr Trump was brought into hospital as a "precautionary measure", Dr Conley said, adding that the US president is not on oxygen and does not have difficulty breathing.

The medical team said Trump has been fever-free for over 24 hours and told a doctor: "I feel like I could walk out of here today."

Mr Trump tweeted "going well, I think!" after his arrival.

But some reports in the US gave a less positive picture, with sources telling the Associated Press that some of the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours were "very concerning", though he has been improving since going to hospital.

A source familiar with Mr Trump's condition told AP that the president was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday before going to hospital.

Mr Trump announced his diagnosis in a tweet in the early hours of Friday, following a positive test from one of his closest aides.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Earlier, officials had said Mr Trump, 74, was experiencing “mild symptoms” of the virus which can notably cause fever, a cough and a loss of smell or taste.

His diagnosis came after aide Hope Hicks returned a positive test on Thursday, with Mr Trump later tweeting: “@FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The president’s re-election campaign said all events featuring Mr Trump and members of his family would either be postponed or go online, but that vice-president Mike Pence would resume campaigning as he had tested negative.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care following his own positive test, has expressed his best wishes to Mr and Mrs Trump.

He said: “Well, obviously, I think we all want to send our best wishes to the president and the first lady, and I have done that this morning as you can imagine, and I’m sure that they will both stage a very strong recovery.”