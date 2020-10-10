Turkey tragedy victim Richard Molloy to be laid to rest on Monday

The funeral of Turkey tragedy victim Richard Molloy will take place on Monday.

The 33-year-old north Belfast man, who was known as 'Richie', died last Saturday after travelling out to the port city of Marmaris for dental work.

His two friends, father-of-two Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan, a former player for St James' Swifts Football Club, were left critically ill.

Mr Molloy's body returned to Northern Ireland this week following the assistance of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

His funeral will take place in Holy Cross Church, Ardoyne on Monday at 1pm.

"Taken too soon," a family death notice said.

"Devoted son of Larry and Kathleen and cherished brother of Vivienne, Lorraine, Sylvia, Nigel and Lydia, fiancé of Fiona."Richard (Richie) will be forever loved and missed by his entire family circle and fiancée."

Mr Molloy's family requested that donations be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in lieu of flowers.

Aaron Callaghan is now recovering

Mr Carson and Mr Callaghan were transferred to Mula University Training and Research Hospital last week and then on to Aydın Adnan Menderes Medical Faculty.

Both men were reportedly in comas but their condition has now improved.

In a social media post Mr Callaghan said he was devastated by Mr Molloy's death.

"Thankfully me and Declan are safe and back up on our feet but thoughts and prayers are with the Molloy family on the tragic passing of big Richie," he wrote.

"An absolute gentleman, I’m absolutely gutted."

Police in Turkey are said to be trying to trace the dentist who treated the three men, who are believed to have collapsed in their rented holiday apartment after taking a drug they were given prior to a whitening procedure.