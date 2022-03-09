UK Government should ‘see what more we can do’ in Ukraine, claims DUP leader Donaldson

DUP leader said ‘heart tells me one thing’ on no-fly zone call but added Nato ‘needs to be careful’Stormont ministers to discuss taking Ukraine refugees in Northern Ireland

A speech in the House of Commons by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday has been hailed as a “very powerful moment” by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Following the video address by Mr Zelensky in Westminster, Mr Donaldson said it was now time for the UK Government to “cooperate with our European partners to see what more we can do”.

The DUP leader also said despite the Executive no longer being in place following the resignation of Paul Givan last month, ministers are meeting on Thursday to discuss Northern Ireland taking in more Ukrainian refugees from the conflict.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, the DUP leader rejected calls the UK could enact a no-fly zone over the war-torn European country, saying decisions have to be taken “collectively by Nato”.

However, the leader admitted his “heart tells me one thing” and explained he wanted to see the “maximum help possible” given to Ukraine in the conflict against Russia.

“As someone who has been briefed on the military and security situation surrounding Ukraine we are being told clearly in Parliament these decisions need to be taken collectively by Nato,” Mr Donaldson said.

“We need to understand the implications if in the end we do invoke a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“My heart tells me one thing to be honest. I want to see Ukraine given the maximum help possible, but my head says we need to be careful that what we don’t escalate this situation into a wider humanitarian disaster.

“I want to see Ukraine given practical support that means more aircraft being delivered. That means more ground to air missile systems, including some manufactured in Belfast. There are measures we can take. I want to see the UK delivering that support.”

Meanwhile, on the question of accepting Ukrainian refugees into Northern Ireland, Mr Donaldson said he was “confident” ministers at Stormont can “agree plans” on accepting people into the province.

However, Mr Donaldson admitted London needed to “take decisions about who is going to be admitted to the UK from Ukraine so we can go on and make preparations”.

He rejected claims the lack of an Executive was hampering the establishment of a scheme, after the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey revealed on Tuesday she has written to the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, about establishing a scheme to accept refugees in Northern Ireland.

“I don’t accept that at all. Ministers are in place in their departments to take decisions that can be coordinated,” Mr Donaldson added.

“The Executive party leaders are meeting tomorrow, this is on the agenda for discussion. I am confident we can agree plans that will enable the departments in Northern Ireland to be fully prepared to take our share of those fleeing this terrible war in Ukraine.”