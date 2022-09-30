Ukraine accelerates Nato membership bid after Russia annexes regions

The move was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the Nato military alliance.

The comment by Volodymyr Zelensky came just after Russia said it would annex four region of Ukraine it seized and held gunpoint referendums viewed as illegitimate by the international community.

Mr Zelensky said: “We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to Nato.”