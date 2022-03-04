Ukraine appeal – how you can help by donating to Unicef and showing you stand for peace with the Ukrainian people

A letter from the Editor

A bewildered child is taken aboard a train for Poland at Lviv station in Ukraine as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces intensified yesterday. In a direct challenge to Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelensky called for face-to-face talks, insisting: “Any words are more important than shots”. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The people of Ukraine are suffering. The rest of the world has looked on in horror as their cities have been destroyed, sending over a million refugees fleeing for safety and leaving thousands of civilians dead. Sadly, those figures will only increase.

But we can help.

The Belfast Telegraph is asking you to support the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.

Please donate what you can to UNICEF, who need funds to provide access to basic services including water and sanitation, immunisation and healthcare, schooling and learning, psychosocial support, and emergency cash assistance for up to 7.5 million children.

Daniel Walden, Senior Emergencies Specialist, UK Committee for UNICEF, said: “Eight years ago there was a need to provide essential services for children and families uprooted by conflict and climate change. We’re seeing that same intense and urgent need as one million families seek safety and security in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries.

“As the humanitarian needs surge, UNICEF UK continues to seek the generous support of the public to help meet the needs of those affected by the conflict.”

Readers can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to the appeal at unicef.uk/ukrainedonate.

To mark our call for support of the people of Ukraine, the Belfast Telegraph today publishes a poster version of the Ukrainian national flag with a simple message: “Standing for peace with the people of Ukraine.”

This poster is also available in editions of other Mediahuis group titles including The Irish Independent and The Herald.

Edward McCann, Deputy Publisher of Mediahuis Ireland, said: “The brutal Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine has sent shockwaves around the world and the plight of people caught up in this terrible war has touched us all. Northern Ireland knows only too well about the suffering caused by conflict. The poster, published in three of our newspaper titles today, has a simple message for peace and it is important that we highlight the work of charities on the ground in Ukraine and eastern Europe.”

Subscribers who would like a copy of the poster sent to them in the post can visit www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/ukraine-flag

Display your poster in support of the people of Ukraine and donate what you can.

Thank you all.