Ukraine: Boris Johnson announces sanctions on Russia and suggests Vladimir Putin could face war crimes charges

Boris Johnson has announced the "largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen" as he seeks to punish "blood-stained aggressor” Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the UK Prime Minister further told MPs that “anyone who sends a Russian into battle to kill innocent Ukrainians” could be brought to court.

Sanctions imposed thus far include pushing to end Russia’s use of the Swift international payment systems, freezing assets of all major Russian banks, limiting cash held by Russian nationals in UK banks and sanctioning more than 100 individuals and entities.

The Prime Minister extended punitive measures on Thursday to hit five further oligarchs, including the Russian President's former son-in-law, and to tackle more than 100 businesses and individuals.

Aircraft from Russian Airlines, known as Aeroflot, will be banned from landing in the UK.

The full range of sanctions against Russia will also be extended to Belarus, given its cooperation with Moscow.

"Putin will stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history. He will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands," the Prime Minister told the Commons on Thursday.

"Although the UK and our allies tried every avenue for diplomacy until the final hour, I am driven to conclude that Putin was always determined to attack his neighbour, no matter what we did.

"Now we see him for what he is - a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest."

Mr Johnson said legislation to implement the measures will be laid in Parliament "early next week".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday declared martial law and urged people to stay indoors, amid reports of missile strikes and explosions across the country, as leaders across the world condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Earlier Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, accused Mr Putin of "bringing war back to Europe".

In a televised address from the Kremlin, Mr Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

