Priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church pray with their supporters after resisting a government order to leave the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery (AP) — © Roman Hrytsyna

A Ukrainian court has ordered a leading Orthodox priest who is accused by authorities of condoning Russia’s invasion to be put under house arrest.

Metropolitan Pavel, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site, has denied the charges.

A hearing had been adjourned until Monday after the priest said he was feeling unwell.