Ukraine crisis: Where to donate in Northern Ireland

Multiple community organisations across Northern Ireland are taking part in efforts to send aid to refugees affected by the war in Ukraine.

Listed below are several locations helping with the efforts this week.

In Newcastle, Co Down, SDLP MLA Colin McGrath has opened his constituency office on main street for non-perishable food, hygiene items and sanitary items.

In Ballymena, Co Antrim, local solicitor Joanna Tobolska-Walczuk Adwokat and her sister are organising an emergency collection for the most needed items.

The collection will take place until Friday this week every day between 1pm to 6pm at Rockfield Medical Centre, 3-75 Doury Road, Ballymena, BT4 36JD.

Full details of requested items are available on the Northern Ireland Law Society website https://www.lawsoc-ni.org/ukraine-appeal.

At the Foodstock Community Response in west Belfast, donations have been suspended until further notice thanks to “an incredible response”.

Donations are to start again shortly once current supplies have been processed, with updates available on the group’s Facebook page.

In Co Londonderry, Ulster Unionist councillor Ryan McCready (a former soldier who has previously trained armed forces un Ukraine) has urged anyone wishing to donate items to go to the centralised drop off point at the YMCA centre in Drumahoe or one of around 20 drop off points in the county.

There is a specific request for toiletries and bedding due to demand.

Full details of drop-off points can be found on Councillor McCready’s Facebook page.

Colin Tinsley, the Lisburn-based founder of 'Hope for Youth Ministries’ is also arranging several drop-off points for donations across the entirety of Northern Ireland, all to be collected at 10am this coming Saturday morning.

Full details of all these drop-off points can be found on Facebook here.

For those wishing to donate money instead of items, British Red Cross has appealed for funding to help with supplies such as food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter.

Full details on the campaign are available at this location.