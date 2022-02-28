Ukraine invasion: How to shield your kids from terrifying realities of conflict

The accounts of death and destruction in Ukraine and the threats being made by Russian president Vladimir Putin are chilling for adults to digest.

So, for children, they can be terrifying and overwhelming.

As the world turns its attention from the devastation wreaked by the pandemic to another potentially catastrophic global crisis, Northern Ireland’s mental health champion, Siobhan O’Neill, has explained how to answer youngsters’ queries and concerns.

Minimise exposure: It won’t be possible to shield older children completely from the reality of what is happening in Ukraine, but Ms O’Neill said younger children don’t need to be exposed to what is happening.

“The way to respond will very much be dictated by the age of the children,” she said.

“With very young children, those aged four, five, six, just don’t turn on the news when they are there. In our family, we only watch the news when the children are in bed and we don’t talk about it in front of them.”

Make sure information is age appropriate: Nowadays, it is possible to get live action updates on breaking stories as they develop 24 hours a day, both on dedicated news channels and from the internet.

Many of the videos being posted online are not filtered to ensure they are suitable for children and they are also frequently unverified, so Ms O’Neill recommends allowing children who do want information about the situation in Ukraine to watch trusted news sources and those that are aimed towards children, such as CBBC’s Newsround.

Don’t provide unneccessary detail: Some children are more curious than others and despite best efforts to protect them from the horrors being endured in Ukraine, they will ask questions.

According to Ms O’Neill, parents should listen carefully to questions to understand fully what information their children are seeking. This is particularly relevant given concerns that Russia may turn its attentions to countries closer to home.

“Try and stick to what is happening now, don’t talk about what might happen,” she said.

“It might also be helpful to show children a map so that can see how far away Ukraine is from Northern Ireland, so they don’t think there is an immediate threat.

“After Covid, we do have to be very careful about children’s mental health, so it is important for them to know that nothing is changing for them, they are still going to school, they’re still seeing their friends, everything is the same.”

Limit adult exposure: Just as it is important to consider the impact on children, Ms O’Neill said it is vital that adults don’t become too immersed in the ongoing devastation in Ukraine.

“I think it’s going to be really important that parents look after their own mental health,” she said.

“Children will pick up on how adults are feeling and if they are anxious, if they’re thinking about what is happening, they will detect that emotion.

“If parents are anxious, that will rub off on children, so it’s really important they look after their mental health and self-care.

“It’s really important we manage our own exposure to what’s happening, we don’t need to be watching it 24/7, stay abreast of the news, but as parents we can’t allow ourselves to become completely consumed by the news.”