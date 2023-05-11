Ukraine needs more time to prepare counter-offensive – Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country’s military needs more time to prepare a counter-offensive aimed at pushing back Russian occupying forces.

Mr Zelensky said in an interview broadcast on Thursday by the BBC that it would be “unacceptable” to launch the assault now because too many lives would be lost.

“With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful,” Mr Zelensky said.

“But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops need more time to prepare a counter-offensive (Yves Herman/Pool via AP) — © Yves Herman

The interview was reportedly carried out in Kyiv with public service broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC.

“So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” Mr Zelenskyy added.

A Ukrainian fightback against Russia’s invasion more than 14 months ago has been expected for weeks.

Ukraine is receiving advanced Western weapons, including tanks and other armoured vehicles, and training for its troops as it gears up for an expected assault.

The Kremlin’s forces are deeply entrenched in eastern areas of Ukraine with layered defensive lines reportedly up to 12 miles deep. Kyiv’s counter-offensive would likely face minefields, anti-tank ditches and other obstacles.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is counting on reducing the war to a so-called frozen conflict, with neither side able to dislodge the other, Mr Zelensky said. He ruled out surrendering territory to Russia in return for a peace deal.

Military analysts have warned that Mr Putin is hoping that the West’s costly support for Kyiv will begin to fray.

Ukraine’s Western allies have sent the country 65 billion euros (£56bn) in military aid to help thwart the Kremlin’s ambitions, and with no peace negotiations on the horizon the alliance is gearing up to send more.

A senior Nato official said that in the coming months of the war, Ukraine will have the edge in quality but Russia has the upper hand in quantity.

“The Russians are now starting to use very old material, very old capabilities,” Admiral Bob Bauer, chairman of the Nato Military Committee, told reporters late on Wednesday in Brussels.

“The Russians will have to focus on quantity,” he said. “Larger number of conscripts and mobilised people. Not well-trained. Older material, but large numbers, and not as precise, not as good as the newer ones.”

(PA Graphics) — © PA Graphics

Over the winter, the conflict became bogged down in a war of attrition with both sides relying heavily on bombardment of each other’s positions.

A counter-offensive is a major challenge, requiring the Ukrainian military to orchestrate a wide range of capabilities, including providing ammunition, food, medical supplies and spare parts, strung along potentially extended supply lines.

The front line extends more than 600 miles.

The Kremlin wants Kyiv to acknowledge Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and also recognise September’s annexation of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine has rejected the demands and ruled out any talks with Russia until its troops pull back from all occupied territories.