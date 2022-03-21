Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky predicts ‘third World War’ if negotiations with Putin fail

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has warned of a “third World War” if talks with Vladimir Putin fail to achieve peace following Russia’s invasion.

“If these attempts fail, that would mean... a third World War,” Mr Zelensky told CNN via video-link yesterday. He also repeated his belief Russian forces were working to “exterminate” Ukraine’s civilian population.

“Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve lives. So I think that we have to use any format... [to reach] the possibility of talking to Putin,” he said.

He spoke as the one-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion looms this week. Ukraine has resisted the attacks across several fronts and has dealt thousands of casualties to Russia’s armed forces, according to US intelligence agencies.

However, Mr Zelensky said the war was taking a heavy toll on the civilian population. Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homeland in recent weeks.

“We were losing people on a daily basis, innocent people on the ground... Russian forces have come to exterminate us.”

He also addressed the Israeli Knesset and urged it to abandon its position of neutrality.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson spoke with Mr Zelensky.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister “set out his intention to advance Ukraine’s interests at this week’s Nato and G7 meetings and in upcoming bilateral engagement with key allies, and he asked for the President’s latest assessment of Ukraine’s military requirements in the face of Russian aggression”.

It added: “The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ongoing commitment to work alongside international partners to coordinate support to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defence.

“Both leaders stressed the continued importance of sanctions in exerting pressure on Putin, and they condemned the abhorrent attacks on innocent civilians.

“The Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the bravery of Ukraine and was clear that the UK was committed to stepping up military, economic and diplomatic support.”

Meanwhile, former UK Army chief General Sir Mike Jackson said he “can’t rule out” the conflict in Ukraine sparking a world war. Sir Mike said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had put the world in “uncharted territory”.

He suggested Moscow’s actions meant the risk of nuclear weapons being deployed had potentially increased.

Speaking to GB News, the 77-year-old, who led the Army during the allied invasion of Iraq in 2003, was asked whether he thought the invasion could escalate into a global conflict.

“I can’t rule it out. I find that very hard to say,” he said.

“The situation is now very delicate in terms of East-West and its future. It’s uncharted territory.

“We haven’t, thank God, seen nuclear weapons used since 1945.

“But I honestly can’t say with confidence we can survive another century without such use.”

Sir Mike concurred with Mr Johnson’s argument Britain should not get involved directly in the conflict amid calls by Ukrainians for a no-fly zone.

“Strategically, we have to continue on the road we have now set out to assist Ukraine, short of offering military presence in the air or the ground,” he said.

“I am content with that argument. We have to continue ostracising Vladimir Putin while remembering our dispute isn’t with the Russian people.”