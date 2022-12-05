Ukraine war to wind down for winter, says US spy chief

Russian counterattack ‘likely’ in spring

A young priest places a candle during a religious service inside the Transfiguration of Jesus Orthodox Cathedral during a blackout caused by recent Russian rocket attacks, in Kyiv

The fighting in Ukraine will move to a slower pace over the winter, US intelligence agencies have said.

With the war now in its ninth month, US officials said there has been “a reduced tempo” to the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

After Russia has suffered major setbacks in its invasion, director of US Intelligence, Avril Haines, said she expects Vladimir Putin’s forces will now “resupply” ahead of a possible counteroffensive in the spring.

“We’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict and we expect that’s likely to be what we see in the coming months,” she told the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

“We actually have a fair amount of scepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that. I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe.”

Asked about the effects of recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure, Ms Haines said Moscow’s aim was partly to undermine the will of Ukrainians to resist, adding: "I think we’re not seeing any evidence of that being undermined right now at this point."

She said Russia was also looking to affect Ukraine’s capacity to pursue conflict and added that Kyiv’s economy had been suffering very badly.

Ms Haines added: "It can over time, obviously, have an impact. How much of an impact will be dependent on how much they go after, what they’re capable of doing, the resilience of that critical infrastructure, our capacity to help them defend it. Ukraine’s economy is suffering very badly. It’s been devastating, and obviously taking down the grid will have an impact on that as well."

The US intelligence chief said she thought Mr Putin had been surprised that his military had not accomplished more.

"I do think he is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.

“But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture at this stage of just how challenged they are ... we see shortages of ammunition, for morale, supply issues, logistics, a whole series of concerns that they’re facing,” she said.

After Russia’s stagnation has stalled in recent months, the Ministry of Defence reports that polling data from collected by an independent source, via Russia’s Federal Protective Service, has said 25% of the public support the invasion.

In contrast, in April around 80% of Russians supported the so-called “military operation”.

In his nightly address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attacked Western efforts to hit Russia's crucial oil industry, a key source of funds for Mr Putin's war machine, saying their 60 dollars-per-barrel price cap on imports of Russian oil was insufficient.

"It is not a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of the terrorist state," Mr Zelensky said, referring to Russia.

He said the $60 per barrel level would still allow Russia to bring in $100bn (£81bn) in revenues per year. "This money will go not only to the war and not only to further sponsorship by Russia of other terrorist regimes and organisations. This money will be used for further destabilisation of those countries that are now trying to avoid serious decisions," Mr Zelensky said.

