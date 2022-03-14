Ukraine woman ‘went through hell’ to escape Kyiv and reunite with mum in NI as she explains 'guilt' of leaving

A Sunday morning stroll through Bangor’s Castle Park for a mother and daughter, walking the family dog in the cool air and broken sunshine, may have looked like a picture of peace and calm to most observers.

But behind the faces lay the relief of a mother that her daughter was safely by her side, and the trauma of a daughter who until last week had taken to living in the basement of her apartment in Kyiv.

Anya Korolinska (23) said even leaving the house for that morning walk was a difficult experience. She has struggled with leaving her friends behind, spent three days fleeing across country with nothing more than a yoga mat and a mobile phone, and battled her way onto trains to get to the relative safety of Poland.

For her mother Stanislava and stepfather Gary Niblock, from Newtownards, her arrival in Northern Ireland last Tuesday brought an end to two weeks of frantic phone calls. They’d been happy to hear her voice, to know she was still alive.

“Her mother had been going frantic,” Gary told the Belfast Telegraph. “You would if your daughter was stuck in those conditions. Every morning we woke up, tried to make contact and check if she was still online just to make sure she was alive. They had all moved into the basement. It wasn’t safe to stay above ground.”

Originally from Karkhiv in north eastern Ukraine, Anya has been in Kyiv continuing her studies as a post-graduate Chemistry student.

Her mother had moved to Northern Ireland several years ago to be with husband Gary, a driving instructor in the Co Down town.

“There are a lot of tears. She doesn’t want to face people. We’ll just have to give her time to adjust,” said Gary.

“There’s still a large part of Anya that wants to be in Ukraine with her friends. Like most Ukrainians she was overcome by a real sense of patriotism when the invasion started. But the more dangerous things looked like they were becoming, the more her mother was begging her to come to Northern Ireland.

“She’d been over here before with us. We had a visitor’s visa for her. That’s the only reason she was finally able to get on a plane and get out,” said Gary.

“Anya didn’t want to leave, but the threat was growing every day. Eventually, last Sunday, we managed to convince her she had to get to the train station in Kyiv. She finds it hard to talk about what she went through to get here.”

Anya finally got onto a train to Lviv in the west of the country. The temperatures were freezing, there was bedlam at the station as thousands of Kyiv residents were all trying to take the same escape route.

“There was no food. There was no toilet, just hundreds of people crammed in like sardines. But she made it to Lviv,” said Gary. Then she tried for six hours to get another train to get across the border into Poland. That took her to Katowice.

“She had seen so much fear in the faces of those around her. We’d managed to get her a hotel room there for the night,” he said.

From Katowice it was on to the airport in Krakow and a flight to Luton airport.

“There were hundreds there trying to get on flights. Most of them were turned away from any flight to the UK as they had no visa. Anna had one and that’s the only reason they allowed her on the plane.”

Anya arrived in Belfast on Tuesday night, exhausted, hungry, tearful, emotional but safe.

“My dream is to see a peaceful sky in Ukraine and to see the spring again in Kyiv and Kharkiv and just be back home,” she said, tearful as her memories remain so fresh. “The people I left in Kyiv are exhausted, tired and hungry and even frozen because it was minus temperature outside.

“I feel guilty,” she admitted. “I don’t know if I will ever see them, my family or my father ever again.

“To just even go for a walk is difficult. I still don’t feel safe. Even when I hear a sound, an airplane overhead, I have bad emotions about it.”

Anya believes she will return to Kyiv. For now Gary and Stanislava are determined to keep her safe in north Down.

“We are hoping she will make Northern Ireland her home. She went through hell to get here,” said Gary. “Going back isn’t an option in the foreseeable future. Anya knows that, but it’sdiffi cult to come to terms with the fact that everything your life was is now gone and all the people who were in it are still there.”