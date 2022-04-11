Ukrainian interpreter who fled home country for NI says ordeal was ‘like a nightmare’

A woman who left war-torn Ukraine for Northern Ireland has said fleeing her home was a “horrific experience”.

Galyna Valvenkina (59) is now working as an interpreter at a centre for refugees arriving here, which opened on Monday.

She said: “I need to help my people as much as possible. If I can’t fight, I have to help. I have to do something.”

Galyna arrived here from Zhytomyr, 150km from the capital city of Kyiv, on March 11 following the outbreak of war in Ukraine on February 24.

She travelled with her Irish husband, who is originally from Londonderry, and described leaving her home country as a “horrific, horrible experience. It was like a nightmare.”

Advice NI's Michele Smyth (left) and Galyna Valvenkina at the opening of the Ukraine Assistance Centre on Linenhall Street in Belfast (Picture: Peter Morrison)

The couple had previously enjoyed living in Derry for eight years, before relocating to China for work and later returning to Ukraine to care for Galyna’s elderly father.

“We lived there very happily and then it happened... It took us one week to get from Zhytomyv to Dublin. It was a long way,” she said.

The couple escaped through Poland, before staying in Germany for several days whilst organising tickets. They received free transportation and food on their journey, “which was great”, before meeting her husband’s relations in Dublin airport.

She is offering her services as an interpreter at the newly opened centre, having arrived off the street this morning to volunteer.

So far, she has only met one other refugee, a young girl whom she described as being “very vulnerable”, and she is keen to see more arrivals avail of the service.

Galyna is also acting as a moderator for a local Facebook group and had previously tried organising online English classes but is finding difficulty with internet connection. She said that she is “trying to be helpful” in whatever way possible.

The couple intend to return to Derry in the coming weeks to stay with friends and are unsure of their future accommodation.

Located in the Cecil Ward Building on Linenhall Street, the drop-in centre provides advice on key services including education, jobs and benefits, housing and immigration.

Speaking at today’s launch, Sharon Sinclair, British Red Cross operations director for Northern Ireland, said: “We’re very aware of the level of trauma that people are experiencing. Psychosocial support is a key part of the Red Cross offer worldwide. Initially people just need to rest and recover, get a sense of place in this new land. It’s important to get that balance right for people.

“We know from our Syrian scheme that the first thing children [want] is to be at school. Education, jobs and connections within the community tend to be the key thing.”

There are an estimated 600 Ukrainians already living in Northern Ireland, with an additional 200-300 refugees having arrived here under a UK Government visa scheme allowing them to stay with family based here.

More than 7,200 households have expressed interest in housing Ukrainians arriving into Northern Ireland in a separate sponsorship scheme.

Hosts will receive £350 monthly per residential address for up to one year to help with accommodating refugees.

Approximately 180 Northern Ireland households have so far been selected for this scheme and are waiting on visa approval.

When asked if she had anything to say to help those arriving here from Ukraine, Galyna responded: “Dear compadres, you are very welcome in Northern Ireland. People are very friendly, helpful, supportive. You will get all the support you want here — for all the families, children, disabled people, elderly people. You will be provided with shelter, food, clothes, everything.”

Speaking at the Belfast launch, head of Ukrainian support Ian Snowden described the centre as a “one-stop shop” for those arriving into Northern Ireland and, when asked whether they should have opened sooner, he explained that delays in visa applications had postponed the launch of these centres, adding “it sits with the Home Office”.

It is believed that they are currently processing up to 2,600 applications a day, with many more refugees due to arrive to the UK in the coming weeks.

Additional assistance centres in Craigavon, Ballymena and Newry are due to open this week. Ian added that we may see the centres extended into smaller towns such as Omagh or Enniskillen as more refugees settle across the country.

Those attending are asked to bring identification and proof of the scheme under which they are registered. The centres will operate between 9.30am and 4pm on the following days:

Tuesday, April 12: Newry, Mourne & Down District Council; Newry Leisure Centre, 60 Cecil Street, Newry BT35 6AU.

Wednesday, April 13: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council; Brownlow Community Hub, 7 Brownlow Road, Craigavon BT65 5DL.

Thursday, April 14: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, Ballymena BT43 5EJ.

Friday, April 15: Belfast City Council; Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street, Belfast BT2 8BP.