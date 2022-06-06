Ukrainian tanks destroyed as Kyiv hit by fresh shelling

Strike on capital is the first in weeks, but no deaths reported

Carnage: A man looks at a destroyed building on the outskirts of Kyiv on Saturday. Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Russia has said it destroyed tanks and other armour donated by Ukraine’s allies in a barrage of missile strikes that shattered five weeks of calm in Kyiv yesterday .

There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

In a post on the Telegram app, the Russian ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used to attack the outskirts of the capital and destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by eastern European countries and other armoured vehicles located in buildings of a car-repair business.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the missile strikes hit the Darnytski and Dniprovski districts, adding that air raid sirens had gone off around the time of the blasts.

No deaths were reported, but one person was injured and taken to hospital.

The attack shattered a sense of calm in Kyiv, which had not seen similar strikes since the visit of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on April 28.

An acrid smell of smoke filled the air in the Darnystki district of eastern Kviv, with a billowing pillar of smoke rising in the sky. Soldiers and police blocked off a main road to the site.

Smoke billowed from the charred and blackened wreckage of a warehouse-type structure.

Elsewhere, Russian forces continued their push in eastern Ukraine, with missile and air strikes carried out on cities and villages of the Luhansk region.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram that “air strikes by Ka-52 helicopters were carried out in the areas of Girske and Myrna Dolyna, by Su-25 aircraft — on Ustynivka”, while Lysychansk was hit by a missile from the Tochka-U complex.

A total of 13 houses were damaged in Girske, and five in Lysychansk.

Yesterday morning, Ukraine’s General Staff accused Russian forces of using phosphorus munitions in the Kharkiv region and said Moscow continues to carry out missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including in Kyiv.

The General Staff said in its update that the Russian troops used phosphorus munitions in the area of the Cherkaski Tyshky village in the Kharkiv region. The claim could not be independently verified.

The update also confirmed the strikes on Kyiv, which occurred in the early hours.

It was not immediately clear from the statement which infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were hit.

The General Staff also said that Russian forces were continuing assault operations in Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region, which is one of two key cities left to be captured there.

The Russians currently control the eastern part of the city, the update said, and are focusing on encircling Ukrainian forces in the area and “blocking off main logistical routes”.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has dismissed Emmanuel Macron‘s call not to “humiliate” Russia for the sake of diplomacy, and said that there was no point returning to the negotiating table until Moscow’s forces were pushed back as far as possible.

The president of France said on Saturday it was vital that Russia was not humiliated so that when the fighting stops in Ukraine, a diplomatic solution can be reached.

Mr Macron also said he believed Paris would play a key role in brokering peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv come the conclusion of the conflict.

“We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means,” he said. “I am convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power.”

He also said he had told Russian president Vladimir Putin that he is making a “historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history”.

But, reacting on Twitter, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that such calls “could only humiliate France and every other country that calls for it”.

“Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives,” he said.

It comes after a second top Kyiv official said there was no point in re-entering talks with Russia until its forces had been pushed back to Ukraine’s borders.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak made the remark when asked about Mr Macron’s offer of mediation.

He told broadcasters: “Until we receive weapons in their full amount, until we strengthen our positions, until we push them [Russian forces] back as far as possible to the borders of Ukraine, there is no point in holding negotiations.”