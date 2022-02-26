Ukrainian woman who lived in Belfast tells of anger and despair after fleeing Kyiv

A Ukrainian who studied in Northern Ireland has told of her horror at the sight of Russian troops moving into her home city of Kyiv.

Nadia Dobrianska, who lived in Belfast for several years and learnt to speak Irish, accused the West of “funding the Russian invasion” by continuing to pay for oil and gas.

She fled Kyiv on Thursday morning when the invasion began and is now sheltering in the countryside outside the city with her family.

She said she won’t leave without her parents, who are in poor health.

Nadia, who works in a human rights centre in the Ukrainian capital, said she was “terrified”.

“On the one hand, I am petrified that the Russians have managed to reach Kyiv, and fearful for my friends and colleagues who can’t leave the city and are trapped, but glad to see our army fighting back.

“I feel privileged that I was able to leave Kyiv.

“It feels so unreal. I just can’t believe that Russian soldiers are on the streets I know so well — it’s unbelievable.”

Calls are mounting for tougher sanctions on Russia, with demands to shut the country out of the Swift banking system, the world’s main international network that allows banks to make secure cross-border payments.

“I am profoundly disappointed at the reaction of the West,” Nadia added.

“I have this strange feeling. People were saying that the Russians were going to take over in 48 hours.

“It seems as if the European Union and others are just waiting for that to happen, resigned to it.

“I’m in utter disbelief that we are even discussing Russia being shut out of Swift. The fact that this hasn’t happened yet, and there are even people in power hesitating about it, is crazy and disgusting.

“If there are going to be sanctions, they have to be devastating to Russia’s economy.

“This is no longer about virtue signalling for the West, punishing individual oligarchs or sending messages to Russia, it’s about deterrence, it’s about stopping the actual invasion into Ukraine.

“So nothing short of devastating Russia’s economy is meaningless.

“The inaction is actually encouraging Russia, because they are just seeing the West patting Russia on the shoulder and saying: ‘Now, now, you can’t use some banks, but sure you have lots of others you can use.’”