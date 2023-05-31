UN court increases sentences for Serbs convicted of war crimes

United Nations appeal judges have significantly expanded the war crimes sentences of two allies of the late Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic.

Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic were held responsible by judges for involvement in crimes across Bosnia and in one town in Croatia as members of a joint criminal plan to drive out non-Serbs from the areas during the Balkan wars in the 1990s.

The appeals chamber at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunal in The Hague overturned their acquittals of involvement in the criminal plan and raised the sentences of Stanisic and Simatovic from 12 to 15 years.

Franko Simatovic (Pool via AP)

Neither man showed any emotion as presiding judge Graciela Gatti Santana passed sentence.

Stanisic was in court for the hearing, while Simatovic watched by video link from a UN detention unit.