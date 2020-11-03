US election 2020: Northern Ireland MPs split on who will win race for presidency

Two Northern Ireland MPs supporting opposite sides in the US election have given their predictions ahead of Wednesday’s expected result.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson is backing Donald Trump to stay in the White House, but says it is still too close to pick a winner.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said the strong polling in Biden’s favour has made him cautiously optimistic.

Both men have contrasting views on what a Biden Presidency will mean for Northern Ireland and the crowded scenes at Trump rallies despite around 1,000 Americans losing their lives every day to Covid-19

Mr Wilson said the “antipathy” of the BBC against Donald Trump was not presenting a clear picture of the mood in the United States.

“All I can say is that he was written off the last time and he won it. He’s been written off this time, it’s a bit more difficult as he’s a sitting President in a time of crisis.

Sammy Wilson (Michael McHugh/PA)

“He’s got probably all of the media opposed to him which sets a certain scene. But I wish him well and I hope that he wins the election.

“I’d certainly much prefer to have Donald Trump in charge of America than Joe Biden.”

Whatever the result, he said he doesn’t believe Northern Ireland will be a major concern for the White House.

“I’m not so sure that anyone in America pays much attention to Northern Ireland, some people would even say America doesn’t even put much store by its relationship with the United Kingdom as a whole.

“That’s because we no longer have the likes of Tony Blair fawning around the President and going to war when he says.”

From a unionist perspective, he said Trump was “fairly neutral” while Biden had made it clear if he listens to any voice in Northern Ireland it will be from a nationalist perspective.

“I don’t think he will be a friend of unionists, although I suspect a lot of what he says about Northern Ireland is lip service stuff anyway to please the Irish American vote.

“I doubt very much if he has any real feeling at all towards Northern Ireland other than the kind of cynical use American Presidents tend to make of Ireland when it suits him.”

On the contrasting rally styles from both candidates, with Biden using socially distanced drive in events with Trump encouraging crowded gatherings.

“I know quite a few Americans, they tend to emphasise personal freedom. The freedom to set up your own business, go bankrupt and start again," Mr Wilson said.

“If people choose to go to his rallies, that’s all part of people taking personal responsibility for themselves.

“If they don’t want to go they don’t have to, he doesn’t force them to go. It fits in with my view of life as well that people should be allowed to make up their own minds on some of these issues.”

Asked how this was true even if by attending they risked hurting others by passing on infection, he said: “That’s part of their own free decision if they choose to do that. I suppose that’s part of being a responsible individual, if I choose freedom but in exercising that freedom I have to be careful in how I relate to other people then that’s up to me.

“I think about when my mum and dad were alive. If I chose to get soaked outside and get the flu... my responsibility then extends to whether or not I go into my parents house and infect them.

“So I had to make that choice not to go and see them. I do think we have got to get to the state where we stop nannying people and tell them to use their freedom but do it responsibly as well.”

Mr Farry said all signs pointed towards a Biden victory, but he was mindful of 2016's shock result.

“I’m cautiously optimistic but the stakes are very high, it’s a real battle of values and probably the most polarised choice there’s been in a US election in the past 100 years plus.”

On what a Biden Presidency would mean for Northern Ireland, he said it would force the UK government to reappraise its approach to the United States.

“They see what the UK government is doing (over post-Brexit trade arrangements with Northern Ireland) as undermining the Good Friday Agreement.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry

“Boris Johnson would be very wise to very quickly change his approach. I think the Biden administration is less likely just to be looking just to the UK as the Trump administration did, it’ll be looking more to the European Union.”

Mr Farry said it was unfair to assume Biden would favour nationalists when dealing with Northern Ireland.

“I think he has been fairly even handed in his approach. The same applies to a whole succession of envoys from administrations from both parties over the last 20 years, where they’ve made a genuine attempt to make the process work.

“During the Obama administration whenever I had dealings with the White House, it was usually with Joe Biden’s staff members who were always very knowledgeable about the issues and willing to learn. So I didn’t really notice any prejudices being brought to the table."

On the contrasting approaches to Covid-19 with election rallies, he said: " “I think the Biden campaign have been very responsible whereas the Trump campaign haven’t. Even the way hangers on to the Trump campaign have been trying to disrupt and harass the democratic process has been very disturbing."

Looking ahead, he added: "I won’t be staying up all night, hopefully it will become clear fairly early on and I can get some sleep.

“But it may end up in court.”