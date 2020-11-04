US election 2020: Trump strikes subdued tone as Americans go to the polls

After upbeat start to day in which he predicted big win, mood of President appears to change

Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that "losing is never easy" as he revealed that he has not written a concession speech.

After a bruising campaign, the US President and Joe Biden handed their fate to US voters, who will decide which man will steer the country through the surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, destroyed jobs and reshaped nearly every aspect of American life.

With almost 102m Americans voting early and millions more waiting in lines on election day, the rancorous campaign across a polarised nation clearly stuck a nerve with the electorate.

With the worst public health crisis in a century bearing down, the pandemic - and Mr Trump's handling of it - became the inescapable focus for 2020.

Poll workers wearing hazmat suits and goggles in St Louis, Missouri, collected ballots from voters infected with coronavirus.

Mr Trump began the day on an upbeat note, predicting that he would do even better than in 2016, but during a midday visit to his campaign headquarters, spoke in a gravelly, subdued tone.

"Winning is easy," Mr Trump told reporters. "Losing is never easy, not for me it's not."

He added that he has not yet thought about a concession speech for if he loses.

Melania Trump voting in Florida

Democratic nominee Mr Biden kept his eyes on the critical state of Pennsylvania, taking his final pitch to voters in his hometown of Scranton and the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.

In battlegrounds, including Florida, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, some voters showed up to their polling station before dawn to beat the crowds, but still found themselves having to wait in long lines to cast their ballots.

The surge to the polls came even after well over 100m Americans voted early, an eye-popping total that represents 73% of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Biden entered election day with multiple paths to victory while Mr Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 electoral college votes.

The record-setting early vote - and legal skirmishing over how it will be counted - drew unsupported allegations of fraud from Mr Trump, who had refused to guarantee he would honour the election's result.

Mr Biden visited his childhood home and church in his native Scranton on Tuesday before awaiting election results in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Waiting in line in New Orleans

He signed his name on a Scranton wall with the message: "From this house to the White House with the grace of God."

Speaking through a bullhorn, he told supporters: "We have an enormous opportunity as a country," and added: "If you elect me, I'm gonna be an American president.

"There's gonna be no red states or blue states. Just the United States."

Mr Biden and his wife Jill started the day with a stop at St Joseph's in Wilmington, with two of his grandchildren in tow. The four walked to his late son Beau Biden's grave in the church cemetery. Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 and had encouraged the former Vice-President to make another White House run.

Joe Biden speaks in Pennsylvania

The hard-fought campaign left voters on both sides eager to move on, although the result might not be known for days.

A new anti-scale fence was erected around the White House, and in city centres from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest of the sort that broke out earlier this year amid protests over racial inequality.

Both candidates voted early and first lady Melania Trump cast her ballot near Mar-a-Lago, the couple's estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Mrs Trump, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was the only one not wearing a mask as she entered the polling station.