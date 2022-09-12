US football commentator shares fact about late Queen’s dolphin ownership

The commentator shared a fact about the Queen's dolphin ownership. Photo: PA

An American football commentator has shared a "weird" fact about the late Queen Elizabeth's dolphin ownership during her reign while he was commentating on Sunday's season-opening game.

The New England Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins - to whom they lost 20-7 - as the season opened at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The commentators for the game were CBS analyst Adam Archuleta as well as Greg Gumbel and AJ Ross.

During the game, Mr Archuleta, a former professional American football safety who played in the National Football League for seven seasons, shared something he had learned about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"I saw a clip where the Queen owned every dolphin in the UK - isn't that a weird stat?" he said.

Mr Gumbel responded: "I'm just assuming everything means everything," to which Mr Archuleta responded: "I guess."

It is the case that the British monarch owns all the dolphins and whales in British waters under a 1324 statute which gave dolphins and whales the title of "fishes royal".

The statute is still valid today.

Mr Archuleta's comment, which came after a play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, was met with derision by some on social media.

"Greg Gumbel did not know how to reply," said one, while another said: "I don’t need this guy talking about the Queen’s dolphins."

"Adam Archuleta talking about the Queen owning Dolphins instead of Mac Jones missing the easiest throw in history," another viewer said.