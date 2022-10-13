US gunman who murdered 17 including teenager Cara Loughran spared death penalty

Families bereaved by a US school shooting say they are 'devastated' after the gunman was spared the death penalty.

Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida after the jury could not unanimously agree he should be executed.

The victims included Cara Loughran, whose grandmother was from Toomebridge, Co Antrim. Cara, a keen Irish dancer, was just 14. Her brother Liam survived the attack.

The jury's recommendation came after seven hours of deliberations over two days, ending a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos and testimony from the massacre, heart-wrenching testimony from victims' family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally issue the sentence later.

Cruz largely sat hunched over and stared at the table as the jury's recommendations were read.

Nikolas Cruz has been jailed for life (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Many in the family section - packed with about three dozen parents, spouses and other relatives of the victims - shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes.

"We are beyond disappointed with the outcome today," Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was killed, said.

"This should have been the death penalty, 100%. Seventeen people were brutally murdered on February 14 2018. I sent my daughter to school and she was shot eight times. I am so beyond disappointed and frustrated with this outcome. I cannot understand. I just don't understand."

Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto, said: "How can the mitigating factors make this shooter, who they recognised committed this terrible act - acts, plural - shooting, some victims more than once on a pass, pressing the barrel of his weapon to my daughter's chest. That doesn't outweigh that poor little what's-his-name had a tough upbringing?"

Cruz (24) pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others on February 14 2018.