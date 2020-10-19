US presidential vote: Biden's backing for NI peace process

Joe Biden has pledged that he will work to advance the Northern Ireland peace process if he becomes US President.

The Democratic nominee for the White House also said there would be no US-UK trade deal if Brexit threatens the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden outlined his plans for working with Irish-America and Ireland in a statement released by his campaign team.

It highlights Mr Biden's Irish roots and his affection for Ireland, as well as his past work on the peace process.

It states: "Joe Biden has a long history of support for the Irish people and peace in Northern Ireland, including advancing human rights while also staunchly opposing terrorism."

The Biden campaign has held a series of virtual rallies for Irish-Americans in recent weeks in a bid to secure their votes in next month's election.

Separately, Donald Trump turned to fear tactics as he accused the left of trying to "destroy the American way of life" in a late re-election pitch to voters in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The two Midwestern states were instrumental to the president's 2016 victory, but may now be slipping from his grasp.

In back-to-back rallies, Mr Trump accused the left of wanting to "erase American history" and "purge American values".

He claimed, with no basis, that Democratic rival Joe Biden would put communities at risk.

Mr Trump offered his dark message as he faces headwinds not only in national polling, which shows Mr Biden leading, but also in key battleground surveys. His comments come after his campaign, with far less cash than Mr Biden's, largely retreated from TV advertising in the Midwest, shifting much of its money to Sun Belt states such as Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania.

As he tries to energise his base and keep on-the-fence voters from turning against him, Mr Trump sought to paint Democrats as "anti-American radicals" and said moderates had "a moral duty" to join the Republican Party.

"The Democrat Party you once knew doesn't exist," he said.

It was the same on issue after issue, as he claimed in hyperbolic terms Mr Biden's election would spur "the single biggest depression in the history of our country" and "turn Michigan into a refugee camp".