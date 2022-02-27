UUP councillor who trained Ukrainian army hails ‘resilient’ people amid conflict

An Ulster Unionist councillor who helped train members of the Ukrainian military has hailed the country’s “resilient, steadfast and proud” people.

Ryan McCready, who sits on Derry and Strabane Council, was deployed to the country during Operation Orbital, with the 2015 mission providing training to the military following the illegal Russian annexation of Crimea.

Speaking as intense fighting continues following further Russian incursions into Ukraine, Mr McCready said the world “cannot be observers in yet another onslaught against freedom”.

The politician, who defected from the DUP last year, also touched on the personal impact of the refugee crisis on him, with one close friend in the eastern European country forced into fleeing with his family.

“Some of the places I visited are now under the control of Russian Forces or being fiercely contested by the very Ukrainian units which I trained and supported back in 2015/16 - places like Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Rivne and of course the City of Kyiv,” he said.

“Whilst I was there, I worked very closely with a man called Ivan who was my linguist. He is an extremely skilled linguist who became my friend and have kept in touch over the years.

“He has stayed in touch with me since I was in Ukraine and we have become good friends, I received a text from him last night telling me he was currently safe but he has travelled to Poland to bring his wife to safety, but his parents are elderly and they will not leave which has left him heartbroken.

“He is now on the Ukrainian/Polish border supporting the humanitarian efforts and with the extraction of evacuees.

“I worked with many people and learnt many things about the Ukrainian people; they are resilient, steadfast, proud and will fight for their people to their last breath. Every man and woman from 18-60 will take up arms to defend their freedom, house, street, City and Country against Russian aggression.”

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be on alert amid the tensions with the west over the conflict.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said a delegation will meet on the Belarus border for potential talks.

Mr McCready added: “Russia has engaged in a multi-layered invasion, comprising of air power, armour, drones, cyber, disinformation and has already encircled the City of Kyiv and is attempting to take control of strategic airports.

“Throughout the weekend, the Ukrainians put up fierce resistance in the outer towns and managed to repel a significant Russian armoured column in the town of Kharkiv.

“I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in Ukraine. They have been trained and equipped for this very day - the day of a Russian invasion. Regrettably, that day has arrived and the Ukrainians are putting service before self.”