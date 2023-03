Vatican keen to strike right tone for the funeral of a former pope

Subtle changes in tradition mark final farewell to Benedict XV1 who shocked the faithful when he resigned back in 2013, writes Paddy Agnew

Mourners queue to see the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lied out in state in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican

Paddy Agnew Thu 5 Jan 2023 at 07:00