Vatican seeks to calm outrage over Pope’s praise for Russia’s imperial past

The Vatican has sought to calm the uproar that erupted after Pope Francis praised Russia’s imperialist past during a video conference with Russian Catholics youths, insisting that he never intended to encourage modern-day Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Tuesday that Francis merely wanted to highlight the positive aspects of Russia’s spiritual and cultural history when he praised Russia’s imperial rulers Peter and Catherine the Great, encouraging young people to remember that past and hailing their way of “being Russian”.

Francis “certainly didn’t want to exalt imperialistic logic or government personalities, who were cited to indicate certain historic periods of reference”, Mr Bruni said in a statement.

The Vatican, and before it the Holy See’s embassy in Ukraine, spoke out after Ukraine’s Greek Catholic leader, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, bitterly complained about Francis’ remarks.

The Vatican never published the comments, but they were shared on social media following the Pope’s video conference with a Catholic youth encounter in St Petersburg on Friday.

In his off-the-cuff remarks, Francis told the young Russians to always remember their past.

“Never forget your inheritance. You are the heirs of the great Russia – the great Russia of the saints, of the kings, of the great Russia of Peter the Great, of Catherine II, that great imperial Russia, cultivated, with so much culture and humanity,” he said, according to the video clip.

“Never forget this inheritance. You are the heirs of the great Mother Russia. Go forward. And thank you. Thank you for your way of being, for your way of being Russian.”

Mr Shevchuk, who has frequently spoken out to complain about Francis’s interventions on Russia, issued a blistering reply.

He said the reference to Russia’s imperial leaders “refer to the worst example of Russian imperialism and extreme nationalism”.

“We fear that those words are understood by some as an encouragement of precisely this nationalism and imperialism, which is the real cause of the war in Ukraine,” he said. “War that every day brings death and destruction to our people.”

Francis has occasionally enraged both sides in the war in Ukraine with his off-the-cuff remarks.

He has seemingly justified Russia’s invasion by saying Nato was “barking at Russia’s gates” with its eastward expansion.

At the same time, Moscow lodged a formal diplomatic protest when he blamed most of the cruelty of the war on Chechens and other minorities, in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism.

While he has frequently voiced solidarity with the “martyred” Ukrainian people, the Vatican has insisted it is not taking sides in the war, in the hope of trying to remain a neutral player in search of peace.