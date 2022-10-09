Viral video of sinking Titanic bouncy castle gains mixed reactions

The video of the Titanic bouncy castle has been shared widely online.

A video of a bouncy castle in the shape of the sinking Titanic has gone viral and received extensive mixed reactions worldwide.

The clip, which was shared by an American user to Instagram on September 26, has so far garnered nearly 570,000 likes and been viewed more than 10 million times.

The RMS Titanic was built in Belfast and tragically sank in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912 in the North Atlantic Ocean, when en route from Southampton to New York City.

The online footage shows an inflatable replica of the famous tragic ship tilted to imitate its sinking. Children are then shown climbing a ladder to the top of the bouncy castle, to slide down.

It also had inflatable icebergs attached to it for the full effect.

Tara Cox, who posted the recording online, accompanied it with the caption: “Omg (oh my God) is it just me or is this morbidly wrong?. (But it does look hella fun!)”

The clip has unsurprisingly attracted a lot of controversy, with one person commenting: "I couldn't believe it when I saw this at an event years ago! What's next, the Twin Tower free fall?! I can't.”

Another wrote: "This is so morbid, I looked it up, and even on the inside, as you go up the stairs, it says 'first-class passengers only’.”

However, with over 11,000 comments on the post so far, not everyone has negative opinions on the ill-fated ship replica.

One person said: “Terrible things will be continuously joked about, that’s how we move forward.”

Another added: “I’m stuck between ‘This is morbid’ and ‘This looks like so much fun’”, while others noted that “people being offended by this are too sensitive nowadays”.

Out of 2,200 passengers and crew members onboard, more than 1,500 lost their lives in the disaster over 110 years ago.

But this isn’t the first time an inflatable replica of the dire passenger liner has appeared online.

On the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic back in 2012, Antrim Borough Council was criticised for the presence of a similar object at Lough Shore Park.

UUP councillor Adrian Watson at the time said that a number of people had complained to him that the timing of the slide was in “bad taste”.

He said: "They thought it was a wee bit in bad taste. It was fair criticism."

In a statement, the council said that children's activities had been provided by a private contractor and that "neither the contractor nor the council intended this to cause offence to anyone."

Titanic bouncy castles seem to be in abundance worldwide, with one woman commenting on the latest viral video, writing: “I was born in Peru (1993) and we had these at birthday parties. They were VERY popular when the [Titanic] movie came out.”