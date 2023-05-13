Volodymr Zelensky arrives in Rome to meet Pope Francis at Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has arrived in Rome for talks with Italian officials and Pope Francis, who has said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia.

Mr Zelensky arrived at a military airfield at Rome’s Ciampino airport, state broadcaster RAI reported. Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani was on hand to greet him, the ANSA news agency said.

“Today in Rome,” Mr Zelensky tweeted. ”I’m meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The meeting with Mr Mattarella at the presidential Quirinale Palace is the first official appointment of what is expected to be a visit of several hours in the Italian capital.

The Ukrainian leader’s exact schedule was not publicly announced because of security concerns, and the Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s arrival in Rome.

Italian state television reported that as part of protective measures, a no-fly zone was ordered for Rome skies and armed police were strategically placed on high buildings.

Ms Meloni met Mr Zelenskyy in Kyiv shortly before the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24 2022.

Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP) — © Andrew Medichini

Francis, who is eager for peace, last met the Ukrainian leader in 2020, and makes frequent pleas on behalf of Ukraine’s “martyred” people.

The Pope told reporters at the end of April that the Vatican was involved in a behind-the-scene peace mission but gave no details.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has confirmed such an initiative.