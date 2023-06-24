Wagner Group halts march on Moscow as NI expert warns Putin faces ‘real headache’

Yevgeny Prigozhin has confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Mr Putin lambasted the rebellion call as ‘treason’, without naming the Wagner group leader (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

The head of the Wagner force said he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood.

The announcement from Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to defuse a growing crisis as Moscow braced for the arrival of the private army led by the rebellious commander.

President Vladimir Putin had vowed he would face harsh consequences.

Mr Prigozhin said that while his men are just 120 miles from Moscow, he decided to turn them back to avoid "shedding Russian blood".

He did not say whether the Kremlin has responded to his demand to oust Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Earlier, the Kremlin had to deny Mr Putin fled Moscow by plane after claiming Russia was ‘facing treason’ from mutinous members of the Wagner group, and a Northern Ireland expert warned the Russian president was facing “a real headache”.

The crisis unfolded after Wagner fighters said they had 'taken control' of all military facilities in the key Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

They were also said to have seized military facilities in Voronezh - halfway between Rostov and Moscow.

Mr Putin vowed to punish the organisers of the mutiny, denouncing the uprising as "a stab in the back".

Philip Ingram, a former senior military intelligence officer from Northern Ireland, said the developments were a major blow for Mr Putin.

He said Rostov-on-Don was the “nerve-centre” where Russian operations in Ukraine are co-ordinated and commanded from.

“What (Prigozhin) has done by taking that, putting himself in a position there, is he has usurped General (Valery) Gerasimov who is in the supposed commander’s position in that,” Mr Ingram told Sky News.

“Therefore he has effectively run a little military coup to take - or potentially take - command of all operations inside Ukraine.

“That will give General Shoigu and Vladimir Putin a real headache because they are trying to fight a tactical battle where you’ve got this strategic power-play that’s going on in the background.”

As the fast-moving events unfolded in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow is suffering "full-scale weakness", and that Kyiv is protecting Europe from "the spread of Russian evil and chaos".

In an address to the Russian nation this morning, Mr Putin called the actions by Mr Prigozhin, whom he did not mention by name, a "betrayal" and "treason".

The Russian President said: "All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment.

"The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders."

Russian defensive positions were being built on the outskirts of Moscow and, at one point, the Kremlin had to clarify that Mr Putin had not fled Moscow.

One of several planes that he uses for official visits took off from Moscow at 2.15pm local time, according to Flight Radar, which tracks aircraft in real-time. Less than half an hour later, it went off radar about 150 kilometres from Mr Putin’s official residents.

Mr Zelensky said he was "sure" Putin is no longer in Moscow.

“Putin is working at the Kremlin,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Tass news agency when asked about reports of him going to the north-west, possibly St Petersburg.

The announcement that the mercenaries were turning back followed a statement from the office of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko saying that he had negotiated a deal with Mr Prigozhin after previously discussing the issue with Mr Putin.

Mr Prigozhin has accepted Mr Lukashenko's offer to halt the Wagner group's advance and further steps to de-escalate the tensions, Mr Lukashenko's office said, adding that the proposed settlement contains security guarantees for Wagner troops.

Earlier, asked on Sky News if Mr Prigozhin had released a genie from a bottle, Mr Ingram said: “The cork has come out of the top of the bottle and the Prigozhin genie is beginning to poke out. It will get out very quickly indeed.

“Of course, he is a social media, TikTok-type influencer across Russia and his message will start to permeate even further.

“This is going to cause Vladimir Putin politically an awful lot of speed bumps to get over, and those speed bumps could turn into something that could completely wreck his position.”

Mr Ingram said Rostov-on-Don is "quite significant" because its military headquarters coordinates operations in Ukraine.

"That's the headquarters of the Southern group of forces - that's where the whole of the operations into Ukraine are being coordinated," he said.

Best of the BelTel: Prigozhin - who is he and what is the Wagner group?

He said Prigozhin's verbal attacks on the defence ministry used the same "historical language that the Russians have traditionally used whenever they have been trying to suggest the Tsar has been badly advised.”

Mr Ingram said there was now a power vacuum further back the chain of command.

“The tactics that are used by the Russians on the battlefield are that they have a top-down command structure,” he explained.

“The structures are passed from the top and executed at the bottom. The people at the bottom don’t quite know what it is that they are doing and they don’t allow initiative there.

“So that gives the Ukrainians an opportunity to exploit and cause confusion on the battlefield, knowing that the higher levels of command are going to be put in more difficult positions.”

Mr Ingram said that in military terms, it was “a gift” for the Ukrainians.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is in touch with allies about the Wagner rebellion, which UK defence officials described as "the most significant challenge" to the Kremlin in recent times.

The Government's emergency Cobra committee met to discuss the situation.

"We're keeping a close eye on the situation, as it's evolving on the ground as we speak," Mr Sunak told the BBC.

"The most important thing I'd say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians, and that's about as much as I can say at this moment."

Asked whether he had spoken to Mr Zelenksy, Mr Sunak said: "I'm in touch with our allies.

"I'll be speaking to some of them later today, as you would expect us to be co-ordinated on a situation like this, but it is evolving as we speak."

He declined to say whether it is good or bad news that Mr Putin is being challenged.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that "we are monitoring the situation carefully and liaising closely with our allies" and "we continue to urge British citizens to follow FCDO travel advice".

The White House said Joe Biden had spoken to Mr Sunak, Emmanuel Macron and Frank-Walter Steinmeier about the situation in Russia.