War in Ukraine: Putin counting cost as up to 15,000 Russian troops killed in just four weeks

Moscow’s forces bogged down in face of Ukrainian soldiers’ stiff resistance

Amother cradles her baby daughter as she waits for a train from Lviv to Poland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

Distraught: A Ukrainian boy in military uniform comforts his grandmother at the funeral of his father. Credit: Anastasia Vlasova

Nato has estimated that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine.

By way of comparison, the country lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.

A senior Nato military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or otherwise — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

When Russia invaded on February 24 in Europe’s biggest offensive since the Second World War, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed likely.

But with yesterday marking four full weeks of fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign.

The most recent figures for Ukraine’s losses came on March 12, when President Volodymyr Zelensky said 1,300 servicemen had been killed in action.

The Nato official said a total of 30,000 to 40,000 Russian soldiers were estimated to have been killed or wounded.

Russia has released very little information on its casualties, saying on March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals, but Russia acknowledges just one dead senior figure.

The figures from Nato represent the alliance’s first public estimate of Russian casualties since the war began.

With its ground forces slowed or stopped by hit-and-run Ukrainian units armed with Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops are bombarding targets from afar, falling back on tactics they used when reducing cities to rubble in Syria and Chechnya.

As US President Joe Biden left for Europe to meet key allies regarding new sanctions against Moscow and more military aid to Ukraine, he warned there was a “real threat” Russia could use chemical weapons.

The US government has also determined that Russian troops have committed war crimes during the invasion.

Secretary of state Antony Blinken vowed the Biden administration would work to prosecute offenders. He cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centres and other sites.

Addressing Japan’s parliament yesterday, Mr Zelensky said that thousands of his people have been killed, including at least 121 children.

“Our people cannot even adequately bury their murdered relatives, friends and neighbours. They have to be buried right in the yards of destroyed buildings, next to the roads,” he added.

Still, important Russian objectives remain unfulfilled so far. The capital, Kyiv, has been bombarded repeatedly but is still not even encircled.

Near-constant shelling and gunfire shook the city yesterday, with plumes of black smoke rising from the western outskirts, where the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed in the capital since the war broke out.

In the south, the encircled port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of Russian bombardment and now street-by-street fighting.

But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Mr Zelensky said 100,000 civilians remained in a city that had 430,000 people before the war.

Efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed.