Watch: Full-size Titanic replica being built for Chinese theme park

The project is costing approximately £109 million

China is building a full-scale replica of the ill-fated Titanic as part of a tourist attraction at a Sichuan theme park.

The copy of the Belfast-built ocean liner is expected to be finished by the end of the year and will be totally landlocked.

Almost 110 years ago, the passenger liner hit an iceberg and sank into the Atlantic Ocean during it’s maiden voyage from Southhampton to New York.

More than 1,500 passengers and crew died, and the maritime disaster remains one of the most famous in history.

Xu Junnian, project manager for China’s Titanic, told South China Morning Post that construction of the main deck has been completed.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Construction began in 2014, with investors spending $155 million (£109 million) on the project.

“Visitors will feel the luxury and grandeur of the Titanic,” said investor Su Shaojun. “The tour will start from the pier.

“We will also copy the Southampton wharf of that time, as well as the steam engines, cockpit, including swimming pool, gym, and we will tell touching stories about the Titanic disaster during the tour.

“The ship is located in the western part of China not far from the two major cities of Chengdu and Chongqing. It will attract tourists from around the world.”

Mr Shaojun expects two to five million visitors per year, which, he expects, will guarantee a return on the investors’ financial backing.

However, the Titanic replica has not been welcomed by everyone.

One said on social media that the Titanic is an “ominous ship” and questioned why anyone would spend $3,000 to stay for a night.

Another said: “Replicating a ship from a deadly shipwreck, what an ‘interesting’ business plan.”