Watch: Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II booed by UFC fans as they chant ‘USA’ at Las Vegas event

A big-screen tribute to the late queen was met by boos in Las Vegas

Fans at UFC 279 booed a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday (10 September), before chanting 'USA' as the fight card got under way in Las Vegas.

The UFC pay-per-view, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena, began with a brief tribute to the British monarch, who died on Thursday (8 September).

A moment of remembrance also began, but many fans in the 18,000-capacity venue reacted by booing and chanting 'USA', as reported by Adam Hill of Las Vegas Review Journal and was noted by numerous UFC 279 viewers on Twitter.

“UFC PPV starts off with a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, which is met with boos and then a USA chant,” Hill tweeted.

Many sporting events in Britain were cancelled over the weekend of 10 and 11 September, including Premier League football matches.