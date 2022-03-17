Watch: US speaker Nancy Pelosi gets mixed reaction after reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosispeaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington DC during Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Oliver Contreras/PA Wire

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has received a mixed reaction from users online after reciting “a poem written by Bono about Ukraine”.

Ms Pelosi read the piece during a dinner function held in Washington DC with a number of other dignitaries, including Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Before introducing a performance of Riverdance, Ms Pelosi tells the guests: “I got this message this morning from Bono and most of us, whether we are in Ireland or here, Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives.”

Reciting one of the lines, Ms Pelosi reads: “Oh St Patrick, he drove out the snakes with his prayers but that is not all it takes.”

Another line read: “They struggle for us to be free from the psycho in this human family, Ireland’s sorrow and pain is now the Ukraine and St Patrick’s name is now Zelensky.”

Responding to Ms Pelosi’s announcement, Dan Stewart of the Financial Times quipped “hasn’t the poor country suffered enough”.

“More U2 being put onto our phones without permission,” Chris Geidner of Grid News added, referencing when the U2 album Songs of Innocence appeared on all Apple devices in 2014.

Author Rumaan Alam simply said, “I’m a republican now”.

Another Twitter user added: “This is genius. Then Putin will start listening to U2 and realize that war is wrong after hearing Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

A number of users did suggest they liked the poem, with one saying: “Well I hate to be a killjoy to the naysayers, but I actually enjoyed it - and most of the members I could see were taping it all on their phones - and ended with a standing ovation.”