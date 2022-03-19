We took our Christmas holidays as students of the USSR. By new year, the country didn’t exist

Learning Russian as the Soviet Union fell apart gave some clues as to how Ukraine is viewed from Moscow

Flags: The Soviet and Russian flags fly over the Kremlin in December 1991. The Soviet flags were taken down on December 31, 1991. Below, the aftermath of Russian airstrikes in Kyiv. Credit: Alain-Pierre Hovasse/Getty Images — © AFP via Getty Images

Yekaterinburg is miles away from everywhere. Boris Yeltsin’s hometown and the site of the executions of the Tsar Nikolai II and his family by the Bolsheviks in 1917, it has hosted some key moments in Russian and Soviet history.

I spent a couple of days there during the 2018 World Cup, and ahead of the Peru/France game, I spoke to Tanya from Sevastopol, who was working as a volunteer. Sevastopol is on the Crimean Peninsula, about 3,000km from Yekaterinburg which is located where Europe meets Asia.

During our brief conversation, she declared that Crimea was most certainly not Ukraine, in case there was any doubt. I hadn’t asked, and anyway I’d heard it all before.

Over 30 years ago, when I started studying Russian in Trinity College, one of my teachers ruefully recounted the story of how former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev had given Ukraine the present of ‘Crimea’, which sits in Ukrainian territory on the Black Sea.

Sure, what’s a peninsula with access to the Black Sea between friends when we’re all part of the Soviet Union?

Quite a lot when that Union breaks up.

For those wondering if the pronunciation and spelling of Kyiv are new inventions, that same teacher, whose lack of English gave our beginners’ Russian a run for its money, always referred to the city as ‘Keev’ and never pronounced it ‘Kee-yev’ as it was spelt in Russian.

It’s not the only linguistic curiosity when it comes to Ukraine — if you were ‘in Ukraine’ the phrase we were taught was ‘na Ukrainye’, which literally translates as ‘on Ukraine’.

The word ‘na’ is normally applied to general areas, for instance ‘the west’, ‘the north’ — and was never used for any other Soviet republic. The issue moved the newly-formed country to appeal to Russia in 1993 to abandon this practice and only use the more logical “v Ukraine”. It didn’t work.

Of course, in English, ‘The Ukraine’ was almost universal and, given how loaded ‘the north’ is when applied to Northern Ireland, it should not be a surprise that many English-speaking Ukrainians objected.

It’s taken over 30 years of independence and a terrifying war to finally get the penny — and the definite article — to drop in this part of the world.

It was a dizzying era in eastern Europe — we took our Christmas holidays in December 1991 as students of the USSR. When we returned the USSR no longer existed. The end of the Cold War opened up all kinds of possibilities, especially as we were required to spend months in Russia as part of our degree course.

By the time I travelled over in 1994, the loopholes which allowed previous foreign students to live comfortably had been locked shut and instead new rules were made that introduced higher prices for foreigners, regardless of income.

Instead of living like Tsars, we had to work for a living.

I hilariously found myself managing a western-owned Moscow courier company for a couple of months. The salary was basic, which matched my basic ability to manage my ‘team’ of couriers. The staff lived by the old Soviet mantra that they’d pretend to work if we pretended to pay them.

In my defence, it’s not easy trying to manage any kind of delivery service in a strange metropolis where many street names had been changed from their communist-era titles.

I was only ever stopped and asked for my papers once.

‘Dokumenty!’ hissed a poorly-dressed, obviously bored, conscript. A poorly-dressed student myself, his face dropped as he saw me lift the European passport out of my pocket. “I’m so, so sorry,” he said. “I thought you looked Ukrainian.”

I never thought it betrayed any deep, underlying suspicion of the emerging state but was more likely just one desperate kid spotting a chance to get a few smokes off a scared foreigner. In a phonetic quirk, speaking Russian with an Irish accent was more likely to see you mistaken for a native of one of the Baltic republics.

Ukrainian independence happened almost by accident and was only ever begrudgingly accepted in Moscow which always viewed it as within Russia’s ‘sphere of influence’. Even the Americans tended to agree.

Russia without Ukraine was a very different country. After all, Khrushchev and his successor Leonid Brezhnev were Ukrainian, as were many of the USSR’s apparatchiki-in-chief.

Catching out Ukrainians was not high on the priority list for law enforcement agencies of mid-90s Moscow. Instead, you were more likely to see traders from the Caucasus, or what had been Soviet Central Asia stopped by police. Despite their Soviet passports, these ‘foreigners’ looked different and became easy targets — and not just for the police.

Ukrainians don’t look different and, as you can hear from their president’s speeches, they don’t sound particularly different either.

Russian troops will be coming up against people who in their minds look just like them, have very similar day-to-day lives and speak their language.

Soldiers from Soviet Central Asia were used in sizable numbers when the Afghanistan invasion — or as Moscow called it, the ‘intervention’ — began in 1979, but that policy changed swiftly, in part due to fears the soldiers were fraternising with and getting too close to the enemy.

For all the control Vladimir Putin has, the people speak openly, whether you’re a foreigner or not.

You only have to open the door of a taxi and the driver will tell you everything that’s wrong with the world, especially Russia. I’d barely taken my seat on the way to Yekaterinburg airport when the Ford Fiesta driver launched into a tirade about how crazy it was that his city had managed to get to host games.

He reeled off a whole host of reasons from the unpredictable weather, to the smog, the dirt and dozens of different sources of pollution in the area which made it about as unhealthy a place to stay, let alone play football.

Not every city has a street called ‘Asbestos Lane’.

While clearing out some old college junk recently, I came across a slip of paper with the name and address of a Russian who I shared accommodation with in Moscow in the late 1990s.

He swore rather than spoke Russian and had a Cockney accent after a stint in London with an Irish landlady.

I’d forgotten his surname, so was delighted that I could make out his 25-year-old scrawl. I looked him up and got quite the shock to see him pictured on manoeuvres around Moscow as a high-ranking government official.

I put off trying to track him down. Let’s face it, a western journalist contacting a Russian government official should probably go through certain channels, but I was still sure it could be done, some time.

It looks like I’ll have to wait.

Eoin Brannigan is editor-in-chief of Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life