‘When the second tower went down, I felt a current go through me... I knew he was gone’: Irish families on loved ones killed in 9/11
Twenty years on from the devastating September 11 terrorist attacks, the families of some of the Irish people who lost their lives in New York recall that dreadful day and share how they are still struggling to come to terms with their grief while finding bittersweet solace in celebrating their loved ones’ memories today
Catherine Fegan
Every so often, Catherine Coughlan goes down to the basement and presses play on the old answering machine.