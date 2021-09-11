‘When the second tower went down, I felt a current go through me... I knew he was gone’: Irish families on loved ones killed in 9/11

Twenty years on from the devastating September 11 terrorist attacks, the families of some of the Irish people who lost their lives in New York recall that dreadful day and share how they are still struggling to come to terms with their grief while finding bittersweet solace in celebrating their loved ones’ memories today

The family of Martin Coughlan, who died during the World Trade Center: daughters Sinead and Denise; Martin’s brother Jimmy; Martin's wife, Catherine, and his daughter Ailish. Photograph: Mark Condren

Catherine Fegan Sat 11 Sep 2021 at 14:17