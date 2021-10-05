Witness in Michaela McAreavey murder trial died by suicide

A post-mortem examination has found that Raj Theekoy, a key state witness in the Michaela McAreavey murder trial, died by suicide.

The body of Mr Theekoy (43) was discovered on wasteland near Beau Plateau in Goodlands, Mauritius on Sunday. He had been reported missing by his wife.

Mr Theekoy was a cleaner at the Legends resort in Mauritius where Ms McAreavey had been staying with her husband John when she was strangled to death.

Described at the time as the “State’s star witness” he told the jury in the 2012 trial he heard her scream, and then saw the accused men in the vicinity of the Co Tyrone woman’s room shortly afterwards.

Mr Theekoy had been granted full immunity if he “promised to speak the truth”.

An autopsy carried out on Mr Theekoy’s remains, by Principal Police Medical Officer Dr Maxwell Monvoisin, found that his death was caused by asphyxiation due to hanging.

His bicycle was found near his body, according to local reports.

Mr Theekoy said on the day Ms McAreavey was killed, he saw a cleaning trolley bearing Avinash Treebhoowoon’s name outside her room, 1025, at 2.45pm. He said: “When I was walking away, I started hearing the voice of a woman screaming in pain.”

“Then I got scared. I thought it could be a husband and wife having a fight,” Mr Theekoy said.

He went to room 1021 to hide and also “to see who was coming out of room 1025”. He claimed he saw the two defendants walking from the direction of the room.

He said Mr Treebhoowoon’s face was wet and that both he and Sandip Moneea looked “worried”. He said he later asked Mr Treebhoowoon and Mr Moneea what had happened and Mr Moneea threatened him.

Mr Theekoy said that when he spoke to his family the following day, “I got courage and decided to speak the truth.”

Both accused were later acquitted of the murder.