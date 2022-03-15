Woman holds ‘stop the war’ protest sign on Russian state news

She showed poster which read ‘stop the war’ and ‘they’re lying to you’

A woman burst onto Russia’s most-watched live nightly newscast with a protest sign condemning the war in Ukraine.

The extraordinary protest took place on day 19 of the war.

In the footage, an anchor is reading the news yesterday when a woman shows up in the background holding a sign in English and Russian that says "NO WAR”.

"Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They're lying to you," the sign reads.

She chanted "stop the war, no to war" behind the newscaster.

"Wow, that girl is cool," Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter.

According to Financial Times Moscow Bureau Chief Max Seddon — himself citing Russian media sources — the woman is Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One.

She has reportedly already been arrested and charged with "discrediting the Russian armed forces”.

Channel One's legal defence foundation is planning on defending her against the charges.

She recorded a video prior to the incident in which she condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin and apologises for her previous work on Russian state TV.

In the address, she calls Russia the “aggressor" and blames Mr Putin for lying to the Russian people.

"Unfortunately, for the last few years I've been working for Channel One. I've been doing Kremlin propaganda and I'm very ashamed of it — that I let people lie from TV screens and allowed the Russian people to be zombified," she says in the video.

She expressed regret for staying silent during Russias 2014 annexation of Crimea.

"We didn't say anything in 2014 when it only just began. We didn't protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We just silently watched this inhuman regime," she says in the video. "Now the whole world has turned away from us, and ten generations of our descendants won't wash off this fratricidal war."

Ms Ovsyannikova joins more than 750 people who have been arrested across Russia for protesting the war in Ukraine over the last several days.

According to OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group which also reported on Ms Ovsyannikova's situation, police have arrested at least 756 people during demonstrations in 37 cities across the country. Approximately half of the arrests occurred in Moscow.

On March 4, Mr Putin criminalised dissent, prohibiting independent war reporting and protests against the war with sentences of up to 15 years in prison for violators.

Russia and Ukraine have kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the negotiators took "a technical pause" and planned to meet again on Tuesday.

The two sides had expressed some optimism in the past few days.

Meanwhile, a convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week-and-a-half into the lethal siege that has pulverised homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.

Overall, nearly all of the Russian offensives remained stalled on Monday after making little progress over the weekend, according to a senior US defence official. Russian troops were still about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the centre of Kyiv, the official said.

The official said Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces have launched more than 900 missiles but that Ukraine's airspace is still contested.