World famous Portadown-born rose grower Sam McGredy to get New Zealand Eden Park send off for funeral

The funeral of one of the world's most famous rose growers, Portadown-born Sam McGredy, will be held at New Zealand's biggest sports ground.

Mr McGredy's funeral will take place at Eden Park, the iconic national stadium in Auckland, on Monday.

The rose-grower, who was also a rugby fan, died on August 25 in his adopted country. He was 87 years old.

The larger than life businessman counted the Queen Mother and Ginger Rogers among his greatest fans.

He was the fourth Sam McGredy to run an ultra-successful rose breeding business in Portadown.

A death notice in a New Zealand newspaper described Mr McGredy (87) as an "internationally renowned rose hybridiser" who had produced no fewer than 270 different varieties of flowers and had won a raft of major awards across the world.

Friends said that Mr McGredy, a recipient of a CBE, died peacefully surrounded by his family.

Eden Park, the iconic national stadium in New Zealand.

A celebration of his life will take place on Monday in a lounge at the home of the All Blacks, Eden Park in Auckland, reflecting Mr McGredy's lifelong passion for rugby.

A death notice read: "Sam is survived by his wife Jillian McGredy (nee Walker), his children and grandchildren. Father of Kathryn, Maria and Peter, and Clodagh and Alan. Grandfather of Oliver and Sophia, Jo, Chris, and Henry, and Casey and Cameron. Step-father to Andrea and Roman, John and Carol, and grandfather to Taylor and Thor."

Mr McGredy left Portadown for New Zealand in 1972.

As well as his horticultural interests he also owned the Craigavon Inn on the Garvaghy Road. He once said that people who had commended him for his "wonderful work" in breeding roses had got it wrong.

"I bred roses to make money," he added.

He said that when he arrived in New Zealand he had 1,000 plants and some seeds with him.

Mr McGredy's great-great-grandfather started growing roses in the 19th century.

Sam McGredy the fourth was just two years old when his father died and an uncle took the reins of the firm until his nephew, who had been sent to boarding school, moved in to spearhead the company at the age of 20.

Six years later Mr McGredy introduced his first hybrid of his own and in 1960 he married fashion model Maureen McCall, with whom he had three daughters.

In 1978 the McGredys were divorced and he married his second wife Jillian, after whom he named a rose.