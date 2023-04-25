World Penguin Day: The reason it is held on this date every year and how you can get involved

Penguins are being celebrated today as part of a worldwide love-in for the flightless birds.

World Penguin Day — celebrated on April 25 — raises awareness of the birds in an attempt to try to preserve them for future generations.

Here is everything we know:

What is World Penguin Day?

The day is an annual event to celebrate the lives of penguins around the world, and raise awareness of the dangers they face, while trying to preserve the species for decades to come.

The day is celebrated on April 25 as it marries up with the yearly migration of penguins, which start to travel north around now in Antarctica.

It is estimated there are around eight species of penguins in Antarctica and 18 in the world as a whole. But, of the 18, wildlife experts have warned that 10 of these species are listed as endangered.

Snow Hill Island, Weddell Sea, Antarctica. — © Getty Images

How did World Penguin Day start?

World Penguin Day was started in 1972 when an explorer fell in love. Researcher Gerry Wallace was working at the McMurdo Station, an American research centre on Ross Island in the Antarctic, when a team discovered that Adélie penguins began their migration around this date every single year. They then launched the awareness day to encourage others to learn more about penguins and their contribution to the environment.

Why don’t penguins fly?

The day is held to raise awareness of the birds. Researchers say that, although they do not fly through the air, they use their flippers to ‘fly’ through water.

They can do this as water is much denser than air and their ‘wings’ (flippers) are much shorter than other birds. Penguins are also much heavier than flying birds and have solid bones, rather than hollow bones, which are typically found among birds.

How can I take part in World Penguin Day?

There are a number of ways you can get involved. A fun way is to watch the Disney Nature documentary Penguins, available here, which tells the tale of Steve, the Adélie penguin, who joins millions of other males to start his own family despite the perils of Antarctica.

There are also zoos around the country, including Marwell, Chessington, and London Zoo, where you can see the creatures up close.

The WWF also has a scheme where you can sponsor a penguin to learn more. ‘Adopt a Penguin’ packs are sent out, which provide more information on the threats facing penguins.

