Zelensky seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky waves as he is welcomed by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (AP) — © Vesa Moilanen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to Helsinki for talks with the prime ministers of four Nordic countries as part of his effort to secure greater firepower for his country’s armed forces as they attempt to dislodge Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark – have been among Kyiv’s strongest backers since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Before the meeting with Mr Zelensky in Finland’s capital, Nordic officials appeared ready to provide more aid as the war stretches into its 15th month.

Mr Zelensky listens during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (AP) — © Vesa Moilanen

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said: “There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, another of the summit attendees, said: “Here in the north, we have a more unpredictable and aggressive Russian neighbour, and it is important that we discuss together how to face this new situation.”

The talks came a day after US officials said Washington plans to send Ukraine about 300 million dollars (£240 million) in additional military aid, including an enormous number of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition.

The weapons will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so they can go quickly to the front lines, according to the officials.