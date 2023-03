An Iranian journalist living in NI: ‘Here, if you kiss or hug someone in the street, police will not blame you or arrest you. But in Iran it happens every day’

Iranian journalist Amir Kalhor offers an insight into the protests in the Middle East nation sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini

Outrage: Demonstrators in Berlin make their voices heard following the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini

Amir Kalhor Sat 22 Oct 2022 at 09:00