Aren’t you the black guy always sitting at the cafe window?

Nigerian-born media researcher Joseph Olusegun Adebayo reveals how he discovered a ‘wonderful and beautiful’ Belfast after he arrived here on a visa earlier this year

Wait, before you scream racist, breathe. Do not judge an article by its title. It is not a racist article. Again, breathe. I am that black man. I would like to tell you how a coffee shop in Belfast made me fall in love with Northern Ireland and its wonderful people.

I am originally from Nigeria, but I also consider myself South African, having lived and worked in the beautiful country of South Africa for many years. I moved to Belfast early this year on a UK Global Talent Visa, and I love it so far.

Northern Ireland has a torrid past as a hotbed for sectarian violence. Today, it is one of the most peaceful countries in the United Kingdom. Belfast has been consistently voted one of the safest cities in Western Europe. Northern Ireland is also very homogeneous.

Although the nation has become increasingly multicultural, it is still one of the most homogeneous countries in Europe.

Thus, unsurprisingly, many of my friends wondered why I chose Belfast of all places to live in the UK. Why not London or Manchester? How about Leeds or Liverpool? Indeed, Glasgow would have been better! Despite the concerns, I chose Belfast.

I wanted a city with a community feel. Small enough to navigate and big enough to be called a city. I also liked the bliss of anonymity. I wanted a city where I knew no one. The goal was to press the reset button and start on a clean slate, on my own and alone. Belfast seemed like the perfect place for that.

I live just off the Lisburn Road. That is where my Belfast story began.

My first impression of Belfast was from the warm kindness of my Airbnb host, a thoroughbred Northern Irishman. He treated me with benevolence and told me how to navigate the city.

He also told me where to get good coffee. That was how I came across Café Melrose on Lisburn Road. It is a warm and comfy café and restaurant just by the corner of Melrose Avenue.

The team at Café Melrose exist for the coffee shop.

From Mark and Danielle to Sue, Kostas, Rebecca, Connor, Sarah, Camila, Martin, and Chris, all the staff exhibit an unbelievable level of professionalism, kindness, and humanity. You would think they were a family.

The first time I went to the café, I sat at the table close to the enormous window overlooking the bus stop. It soon became my favourite spot, as I would go to the coffee shop every day. It became a ritual of some sort.

My day did not start until after at least one hour spent at the café drinking two cups of coffee and people-watching. Well, I thought I was the only one watching. Little did I know that people also watched me.

One afternoon, as I rounded off my daily walk at the Botanic Garden, I sat to rest before heading home. Shortly after I sat, a middle-aged woman approached me and said, “Hi, aren’t you the black guy always sitting at Café Melrose’s window? I see you there every day as I walk past.”

The man beside her gasped. I can imagine he thought, “Oh, no. She just mentioned the ‘B’ word.” But I knew she meant no harm. I was the black guy at the window. She was right. Plus, she had the most beautiful smile I had seen in ages.

So, with a mix of my Nigerian and South African accent (I think I now sound Wakandan), I said, “Oh yes, I am the black guy.” We all laughed, and then she said, “I started going to that coffee shop because of you. Seeing you daily by the window made me feel you felt at home here.”

As I walked home that day, I thought about my experience as a black man in Belfast. I am not saying Belfast is a perfect city. Also, by no means is my experience ‘the experience’ of blackness in Northern Ireland.

I am very sure people have different contextual lived experiences.

It would be imprudent, for example, to suggest that my experience can be generalised as the possible experience of a black female in Belfast.

However, from a personal point of view, I have felt safe and welcomed in this beautiful city. People have generally been kind and helpful.

Of course, there will always be uncouth people, but the Irish are some of the most incredible people on earth. I also wondered how my constant sitting at the window side of the café impacted their business.

Does it show that the café is welcoming to people of all cultures and colours? I sincerely hope it does. In my time at the café window side (it now feels like I own the spot), I have seen women in hijab walk in and get served. I have seen black people like me walk in and have loud chatting moments. It gladdens my heart.

I am not claiming it happened because of me, but I would be glad if that is part of the reasons. Belfast is a beautiful city with fantastic people. Also, Café Melrose has the best coffee in the world. This proud Wakandan says so.

